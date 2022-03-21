terminations of the month of March

There are three general practitioners who will cease their activities at the end of March 2022. This is Gennaro Maiellaro (Casentino doctor, with a clinic in the Municipalities of Chitignano, Ca-stel Focognano, Chiusi della Verna. In this case the patients will have to make a new choice among the doctors available in the chosen area); Lelio Serboli (from Casentino, with an outpatient clinic in the Municipality of Bibbiena, The patients, except for the faculty of choice, will be assigned ex officio to Dr. Freschi Nicolò) and Martina Fratarcangeli, who will cease the provisional position of Primary Care in the municipality of Loro Ciuffenna, and will register from 01/04/2022 in the same municipality and in the same ambulatory, with a maximum of 1500 assisted. The clients will have to make a new choice.

For all those who have to make a new choice, the list of doctors and the opening hours of the clinics can be consulted at https://www.uslsudest.toscana.it/cosa-fare-per/s Scelere-il-medico-o -the-pediatrician / family-doctors-and-pediatrician-clinic-timetables

Here are the possibilities to make the choice of your doctor. Online choice, if you have a Spid code or Pin code of your health card: at the link https://www.uslsudest.toscana.it/servizi-on-line (consult the “Guide to the online doctor choice service”) https://www.regione.toscana.it/-/toscana-salute.

Or: by filling out the online form on the page https://www.uslsudest.toscana.it/cosa-fare-per/s Scelere-il-medico-o-il-pediatra by phone: at 0564-483777, from Monday to Friday, 9-13.30, Tuesday and Thursday also 14-15.