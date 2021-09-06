Terminator Salvation: tonight on Rai4 the film with Christian Bale and Sam Worthington

Tonight on Rai4 (digital terrestrial channel 21) at 21:20 we will return to the territories of fantastic cinema with Terminator Salvation, fourth film in the successful sci-fi franchise “Terminator”.

Christian Bale and Sam Worthington in an image from the movie Terminator Salvation

For the first time in the saga, the action is completely projected into the future showing the war between human resistance and the rebel machines created by the artificial intelligence Skynet. A dystopian scenario that shows the Earth reduced to a heap of rubble and dust, where survivors and rebels led by John Connor (Christian Bale) roam. But in this context there is also Marcus Wright (Sam Worthington), a human-looking machine that seems to have real feelings and could be the first hybrid of its kind.

Directed in 2009 by McG, Terminator Salvation was met with good grosses – over $ 371 million – but mixed reviews, often calling it technically well done but without the heart of the franchise’s early films. And among the detractors there was also someone who knows something about the Terminator: Arnold Schwarzenegger.