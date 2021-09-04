Termoli: drive-in in Piazza Papa Giovanni Paolo II. Appointment on the weekend.

TERMOLI, 31.08.2021 – After last year’s success, the drive-in cinema returns to Piazza Papa Giovanni Paolo II. Three evenings organized by the municipal administration and the Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism in collaboration with MR Solution. The procedures for all those who want to attend the programming are always the same.

Admission is free and with cars you can access to the film area from at 20.15, at 21 instead the programming will begin.

The first date is for Saturday 4th September with the film “Dumbo”, Saturday 11 September “Gemini man” and finally Saturday 18 September “A mermaid in Paris”.

The drive-in area can accommodate up to one hundred cars. All spectators will be given soundproof headphones to quietly watch the films, the system used is the Sylent Movie System which allows you to have a high-performance audio that does not cause any disturbance to the neighborhood.

THE PROGRAM: