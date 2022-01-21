Terna, via to investments of 400 million on the grid: here are the projects admitted

Terna’s new interventions for the development of the electricity grid in Sicily are 8, for a total value of over 400 million euros of investments authorized in the course of 2021 by the Ministry of Ecological Transition and by the regional councils. Sicily was, among all, the region with the highest number of authorized Terna works.

Of the 37 nationally authorized decrees, the most important in economic and infrastructural terms is the new “Chiaramonte Gulfi-Ciminna” power line, a 172 km long connection of about 300 million that will connect the two shores of Sicily through 6 provinces (Agrigento, Caltanissetta , Catania, Enna, Palermo and Ragusa) and 24 Municipalities.

In addition, among the new interventions authorized in Sicily there are also three other important 150 kV connections located in the provinces of Ragusa, Palermo and Syracuse (“CP Vittoria – CP Santa Croce Camerina” and “CP Santa Croce Camerina – Scicli”, “Carini2 -Carini RT ”and“ Carini2-Carini ”,“ CP Augusta 2 – CP Filonero ”), for a total of 86 million euros.

The authorization obtained in 2021 for the modernization of the current 380 kV “Bolano-Paradiso” power line is also fundamental for increasing interconnections with the Continent and achieving greater integration of renewable plants. In conclusion, the list of new decrees issued also includes the two electricity stations in the province of Catania (one in the industrial area, the other in Pantano d’Arci) and a modernization intervention on the “CP Gela-CP Vittoria” line.

At a national level, 37 new interventions for the development of the electricity grid are authorized in 2021, for a total value of over one billion euros in investments. This is a result never achieved in Terna’s history, which confirms its own key role of director and enabler of the energy transition towards achieving national and European climate goals. The 2021 figure, achieved thanks to the constant collaboration and sharing between the company led by Stefano Donnarumma and the MITE structures, saw a strong acceleration in investments which almost quadrupled compared to 2020, the year in which the authorized interventions were 23 for a total value of 266 million euros.

In addition to generating a positive impact on the efficiency and resilience of the national electricity grid and encouraging the development and dissemination of energy produced from renewable sources, Terna’s investments represent a fundamental engine for the growth of the country system: every billion invested in infrastructure it generates between two and three in terms of GDP, also contributing to the creation of hundreds of jobs. Specifically, in Sicily the opening of the construction sites of the authorized works in 2021 will allow, in fact, to involve over 65 companies and about 500 between workers and specialized technicians.

The environmental and landscape benefits are also important: 60% of the nearly 500 km of new power lines authorized in 2021 will be ‘invisible’ because underground or submarine. and to remove a total of more than 470 pylons, activities that will make it possible to return more than 300 hectares of land to the territories and local communities.

