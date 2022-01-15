Ternana-Ascoli 2-4: the bianconeri win the “Liberati” with double Maistro, Caligara and Baschirotto – picenotime

Ascoli challenges Ternana at the “Liberati” stadium in the first official match of 2022. Nineteenth and last day of the first round with the two teams separated by 3 points (bianconeri 26, red-green 23).

Lucarelli relies on a 4-2-3-1 with Iannarilli in goal and the defense made up of Ghiringhelli, Boben, Sorensen and Celli. In the middle Palumbo and Paghera with center forward Donnarumma supported by Partipilo, Mazzocchi and captain Falletti. Sottil focuses on a 4-3-3 with Leali (captain with the absence of Dionisi) between the posts and the rearguard formed by Baschirotto, Bellusci, Quaranta and D’Orazio. Midline that presents Collocolo, Caligara and Maistro, offensive trident with the 18-year-old Palazzino (debut in Serie B), Tsadjout and Bidaoui. 110 Juventus fans were present in the Away Sector, with the patron Pulcinelli, the president Neri and the vice-president Di Maso in the stands.

In the start of an interesting left turn from a tight angle by Partipilo, Leali is attentive and in flight lifts the ball over the crossbar. Immediately after a blow from the outside of Palumbo with the left-handed, a trajectory that rears up on the central wood. Ascoli is shaken: Palazzino goes to Baschirotto on the right, low cross for Tsadjout, excellent advance in Sorensen’s area. At 7 ‘Picchio very close to the advantage: D’Orazio’s low assist for Tsadjout who comes out well behind Celli but sensationally does not find the mirror of the goal. Suddenly in the Donnarumma area in the quarter of an hour after a veil from Mazzocchi, an excellent save with Leali’s punches. At 20 ‘Sottil’s team took the lead thanks to a perfect free kick over Maistro’s barrier. Less than three minutes pass and Maistro again inflates the net with a splendid right inside from the top of the area after an initiative by Bidaoui (first goals in the black and white jersey for the Lazio-owned midfielder and first brace among the professionals). Lucarelli at 37 ‘replaces Ghiringhelli and Paghera (both booked), in their place enter Defendi and Proietti. Left-handed shaved from the edge of the Celli area that hits the billboards. At 41 ‘Bidaoui unleashes the turbo on the left, Defendi does not contain it by committing an obvious foul in the area. Marini concedes the penalty and Caligara from the spot gives himself the first joy with the Picchio shirt. In the end of the first fraction Mazzocchi hits the post with a sudden turn on Palumbo’s corner.

At the beginning of the recovery, Palumbo’s conclusion from the line that does not end too far from the post. At 56 ‘the Umbrians hit the mark with a powerful diagonal with Falletti’s right-footed assist from Donnarumma (eighth league goal for the Uruguayan playmaker). At 64 ‘a good Palazzino comes out, Saric in his place. Lucarelli replies with Pettinari for Donnarumma. At 69 ‘nice sailing triangle in the area between D’Orazio and Maistro, an assist from the former Bari for Tsadjout who is anticipated in the small area by Celli. At 72 ‘Marini assigns another penalty to Ascoli for a foul intervention by Celli on Tsadjout (well served by Bidaoui). The Var, however, transforms the decision of the referee into a free kick from the edge. Maistro kicks well, rejects Iannarilli centrally, Baschirotto rushes in and drops the poker, giving himself the first goal in Serie B. Lucarelli ends the substitutions with Salzano and Peralta for Celli and Partipilo, Sottil relies on Avlonitis instead of an impeccable Bellusci. Falletti is the last to surrender and loads the right from the outside but does not find the mirror of the goal. The Uruguayan always tries from the edge, blocks in two loyal times. In the end there is also space for Iliev and Castorani (the latter about to go on loan to Feralpisalò) for a perky Tsadjout and for the man of the match Maistro. Il Picchio manages the conspicuous advantage without too much trouble, the hosts rely exclusively on the initiatives of Falletti who, however, is no longer able to worry Leali. In the fourth minute of recovery Peralta makes the passive of the Fere less bitter with a punctual touch of first in the area on Defendi’s service. It ends with Ascoli’s eighth championship win, sixth away from home. The bianconeri thus rise to 29 points in the standings in view of the next match at the “San Vito-Marulla” in Cosenza.



SCOREBOARD AND REPORT CARDS

TERNANA-ASCOLI 2-4

TERNANA (4-2-3-1) Iannarilli 5; Ghiringhelli 5 (37 ‘Defendi 5), Boben 4.5, Sorensen 5, Celli 5 (75 ‘Salzano 5.5); Will pay 5 (37 ‘Project 5.5), Palumbo 6; Hit it off 5.5 (75 ‘Peralta 6), Mazzocchi 5.5, Falletti 6.5; Donnarumma 6 (66 ‘Pettinari 5.5). Available: Casadei, Krapikas, Vitali, Capuano, M. Diakité, Agazzi, Capone. Coach: Lucarelli 4.5

ASCOLI (4-3-3): Loyal 6.5; Bashkir 7, Bellusci 6.5 (76 ‘Avlonitis 6), Forty 6, D’Orazio 6.5; Collocolo 6, Caligara 7, Maistro 8 (82 ‘Castorani sv); Building 6 (64 ‘Saric 6), Tsadjout 6.5 (82 ‘Iliev sv), Bidaoui 7. Available: Guarna, Bolletta, Tavcar, Franzolini, De Paoli. Coach: Sottil 7.5

Referee: Marini of Rome 1 6

Var: Valeri of Rome2

Goals: 20 ‘Maistro, 23’ Maistro, 42 ‘rig. Caligara, 56 ‘Falletti. 75 ‘Baschirotto. 94 ‘Peralta

Spectators: 1,147 (including 110 guests) for 15,385 euros in receipts