Ternana Unicusano – Ascoli: 2-4 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thanks for following the live writing of this match. See you at the next Serie B matches.22:29

Ascoli makes 4 in Terni and regains victory by inaugurating his 2022 in the best possible way. Thanks to a high-level, cynical and stubborn performance, Sottil’s men, led by an absolute master of his team, conquer the ‘ Break free with authoritarian poker. La Ternana, on the other hand, is defeated from the point of view of the result but not from that of performance. Lucarelli’s formation is punished too heavily by the guests, leaving with a heavy knockout at home.22:28

90 ‘+ 4’ THE MATCH ENDS: Ternana-Ascoli 2-4.22:24

90 ‘+ 4’ GOAL! TERNANA-Ascoli 2-4! Peralta network. Last offensive sortie of Ternana in these final minutes of the game. Cross from the right by Defendi who finds Peralta’s left-handed insertion to overtake Leali for the second time. Look at the card of the player Diego Peralta22:24

90 ‘ Four minutes of added time have been reported in this second half.22:20

89 ‘ Try the personal action Falletti who, entering the penalty area, starts a violent right that ends up high over the crossbar.22:20

85 ‘ Collocolo flies on the counterattack but, incredibly, the ball stretches and lets Iannarilli out early. An opportunity that fades for the bianconeri.22:14

83 ‘ TERNANA OPPORTUNITY! Great choral action by Lucarelli’s men who find Falletti’s conclusion from the edge. The captain of Ternana, served by Mazzocchi, frees his right but finds once again Leali ready to block.22:13

82 ‘ ASCOLI REPLACEMENT: Maistro exits, Castorani enters.22:12

82 ‘ ASCOLI REPLACEMENT: Tsadjout exits, Iliev enters.22:12

80 ‘ Proietti serves Falletti on the edge of the area, free to kick with his right. Violent conclusion, slightly from the outside, which ends slightly to the side.22:10

78 ‘ Pettinari receives a good ball in the penalty area. Try the shot at the near post with his right, but Leali is careful to block in two halves.22:08

76 ‘ ASCOLI REPLACEMENT: Bellusci exits, Avlonitis enters.22:06

76 ‘ TERNANA REPLACEMENT: Celli exits, Salzano enters.22:06

76 ‘ TERNANA REPLACEMENT: Partipilo exits, Peralta enters.22:05

75 ‘ GOAL! Ternana-ASCOLI 1-4! Baschirotto Network. Maistro goes towards Iannarilli’s goal with a precise and violent right, rejected at the last minute by the Ternana goalkeeper. On the rejected comes Baschirotto who puts in the poker with an empty net. Look at the player’s card Federico Baschirotto22:05

74 ‘ NO PENALTY! The VAR helps the referee Marini who, at first had decreed the penalty kick, signals a free kick from the edge of the area for Ascoli.22:04

73 ‘ WARNING TERNANA: yellow card for Celli.22:04

72 ‘ PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR ASCOLI! Tsadjout escapes Celli’s marking in the penalty area and, on Bidaoui’s filter, anticipates the Ternana defender. The contact between the two is judged foul by the referee Marini who decrees the throw from the spot.22:02

69 ‘ ASCOLI OPPORTUNITY! Devastating descent of D’Orazio in the left-handed lane which, after a couple of triangulations, can put Tsadjout in the door. From two steps away, the Juventus striker is superbly anticipated by Celli in a corner kick.21:59

66 ‘ TERNANA REPLACEMENT: Donnarumma exits, Pettinari enters.21:56

64 ‘ ASCOLI REPLACEMENT: Palazzino exits, Saric enters.21:54

61 ‘ A little less than half an hour of hope for Lucarelli’s training which, at this moment, seems to have been revitalized by Falletti’s network a few moments ago.21:54

58 ‘ ASCOLI ADMONITION: yellow card for Caligara.21:47

57 ‘ GOAL! TERNANA-Ascoli 1-3! Falletti network. Ball inside to look for Donnarumma in the penalty area who, after having stopped from the chest, serves behind him the perfect insertion of Falletti. Violent right of the captain of Ternana who slips under the intersection of the poles leaving no way out for Leali. Look at the player’s profile César Falletti21:47

54 ‘ Try the conclusion from afar Bidaoui, but his attempt is easy prey for Iannarilli.21:44

51 ‘ TERNANA OPPORTUNITY! Palumbo has the possibility to unload the left from the edge of the area. Conclusion that ends very close to the side, without finding the door mirror.21:41

49 ‘ La Ternana returned to the field eager to accomplish the feat in the second 45 minutes of play. Lucarelli’s team will have to raise the center of gravity even more trying to reopen a very difficult match.21:40

46 ‘ THE MATCH START AGAIN: ball managed by Ternana.21:35

First half for Juventus at the ‘Liberati’ in Terni. The visiting team, in fact, leads in an overbearing way against Lucarelli’s Ternana and ends the first fraction 3-0. The undisputed protagonist of the match is Maistro, author of a double of excellent workmanship, finding the first goals of his championship. To seal the performance of Sottil’s men also the penalty kick scored by Caligara, caused by a naive foul by Defendi on Bidaoui.21:20

45 ‘+ 1’ THE FIRST HALF ENDS: Ternana-Ascoli 0-3.21:32

45 ‘+ 1’ ASCOLI ADMONITION: yellow card for D’Orazio.21:32

45 ‘ Reported a minute of recovery in this first half.21:18

45 ‘ TERNANA OPPORTUNITY! Corner kick at the near post for Mazzocchi’s shot. Right of first impact that, however, unfortunately slams on the post.21:18

44 ‘ TERNANA OPPORTUNITY! Descent on the right of Defendi and cross on the first post hooked by Partipilo. The playmaker from Ternana turns around, but his conclusion is deflected for a corner.21:16

42 ‘ GOAL ON PENALTY! Ternana-Ascoli 0-3! Caligara Network. First goal in the league for the Juventus midfielder who displaces Iannarilli from the spot and signs the three of a kind for the visiting team. Look at the player’s profile Fabrizio Caligara21:13

40 ‘ PENALTY FOR ASCOLI! Personal action on the left by Bidaoui that puts the newly entered Defendi in difficulty. Contact in the area and penalty kick decreed by the referee Marini.21:12

38 ‘ Dialogue between Celli and Falletti, with the left-back of Ternana going to the conclusion from a distance: the ball is just out.21:10

37 ‘ ASCOLI ADMONITION: yellow card for Maistro.21:10

37 ‘ TERNANA REPLACEMENT: Paghera exits, Proietti enters.21:08

37 ‘ TERNANA REPLACEMENT: Ghiringhelli exits, Defendi enters.21:08

33 ‘ On the back pass of Baschirotto is forced to leave the penalty area Leali, in advance providentially on Donnarumma in ambush.21:05

32 ‘ WARNING TERNANA: yellow card for Paghera.21:04

29 ‘ Ternana who, shaken by the two goals conceded in a few minutes, tries to rearrange her ideas and halve the disadvantage already during the first half. Lucarelli’s team holds possession, while Ascoli calmly waits in their own meta.21:02

26 ‘ Launch between the lines to find Partipilio inside the penalty area. Stop and left-handed conclusion of first intention which, however, ends up on the side from a good position.20:57

23 ‘ GOAL! Ternana-Ascoli 0-2! Maistro network. Crazy one-two from the Juventus midfielder. From a tight angle the number 37 starts a wonderful right-footed ride that overtakes Iannarilli once again. Match to be framed for Maistro: double by the author and Ascoli 2-0. Look at the player’s profile Fabio Maistro20:55

20 ‘ GOAL! Ternana-Ascoli 0-1! Maistro network. Masterful punishment from the edge of the area for the Juventus midfielder. Trajectory that overtakes Iannarilli and slips into the right corner. Guest advantage at the ‘Liberati’ thanks to the former Pescara’s first goal in the league. Look at the player’s profile Fabio Maistro20:55

17 ‘ D’Orazio once again dangerous on the left wing, but this time his cross at the far post does not find teammates ready to repeat on the net.20:49

15 ‘ TERNANA OPPORTUNITY! Collocolo passes a perfect filter for Falletti who, instead of stopping, lets the ball pass for Donnarumma. Feint with the right and powerful conclusion of the attacker from Campania: save Leali in two halves.20:47

13 ‘ WARNING TERNANA: yellow card for Ghiringhelli.20:44

10 ‘ TERNANA OPPORTUNITY! Partipilo in front of Leali lets himself be hypnotized by the Juventus goalkeeper, not finding the right impact with the left-handed from a very favorable position. The action, however, was stopped later for an offside position.20:43

7 ‘ ASCOLI OPPORTUNITY! Tsadjout literally devours the goal of the Juventus advantage. D’Orazio crosses with the left-handed, crossing the penalty area in a dangerous way, and on the far post the Ascoli striker does not find the goal from two steps.20:38

6 ‘ Bidaoui challenge in one against one Boben, but with his right he does not frame the goal from a good position.20:37

5 ‘ Descent in the right lane by Baschirotto who, from the bottom, puts him in the middle towards Tsadjout anticipated well by Sorensen.20:36

3 ‘ Again Ternana facing forward. Palumbo tries from a distance, but he does not frame the mirror of the goal.20:34

1 ‘ TERNANA OPPORTUNITY! The home formation was immediately dangerous. initiative from the right of Partipilo who opens his left from the edge, putting Leali in serious difficulty.20:32

1 ‘ IT BEGINS! First ball managed by Ascoli di Sottil.20:31

Teams on the pitch at the ‘Liberati’ in Terni, all ready to experience the emotions of the Serie B advance. A day that takes us back to experiencing the cadet championship in 2022.20:30

Andrea Sottil changes the game system, even if slightly. No playmaker behind the two strikers, but two playmakers (Palazzino and Bidaoui) behind Tsadjout. In defense, debut from the first minute for the latest arrival Bellusci paired with Quaranta. Median led by Caligara, on either side of him Collocolo and Maistro.20:17

Cristiano Lucarelli plays on the attack. The Livorno coach sends a front-wheel drive formation to the field with Partipilo, Falletti and Mazzocchi behind Donnarumma. In defense, an important chance for Ghiringhelli and Celli with Boben teaming up with Sorensen. In midfield, Palumbo’s partner is Paghera.20:16

LINE-UP ASCOLI (4-3-3): Loyal; Baschirotto, Bellusci, Quaranta, D’Orazio; Collocolo, Caligara, Maistro; Apartment house, Tsadjout, Bidaoui. All. Sottil.20:14

TRAINING TERNANA (4-2-3-1) Iannarilli; Ghiringhelli, Boben, Sorensen, Celli; Paghera, Palumbo; Partipilo, Mazzocchi, Falletti; Donnarumma. Herds Lucarelli.20:13

At the “Liberati” of Terni on the pitch the hosts host Ascoli in anticipation of the cadet championship. Both teams had a negative performance in the last three games of 2021: the bianconeri did not win from the match against Reggina, while Ternana won their last victory against Crotone.20:12

Good evening and welcome to the direct written report of the match between Ternana and Ascoli, a match valid for the nineteenth day of Serie B.20:11