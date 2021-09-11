Terra Luna is at an all-time high

Bearish day across the entire cryptocurrency sector – with minus signs important on all the main crypto-assets of the market. With some curious exceptions: LUNA land he takes the opportunity to return to excellent price levels and to cancel the losses of the last week.

A situation that reports Land forcefully in the limelight, thanks to one positive narrative that is finally being created around this project, for many analyzes one of the most important undervalued – also pending the arrival of an important update.

New top performance for Terra Luna – waiting for Col-5

A bull trap or consistent growth with a new price base from which to start moving towards new goals? The readings can be different, both in the short and in the long term.

How to take advantage of this news – Possible signs:

How to take advantage of the momentum di Luna – signals and target price

Columbus 5: the most anticipated update in the history of Terra Luna

To dominate the narrative it concerns Earth Moon is the next update, scheduled for the end of September, with a code name Columbus-5. An update that will bring many new features, which are already bringing several developers and investors to this protocol.

An upgrade that should have arrived yesterday and instead was postponed to three weeks, or the next September 30th, when in Italy it will be 05:30 in the morning. A delay that however did not cause major problems for the network, which returned to the all-time high, also recovering the losses at the release of this news. The news for LUNA land they will be many and will allow it to compete with many other networks operating in the same space – be it that of DeFi or even some stablecoin.

The most important expected updates

The burning on the seigniorage that the network incurs in the use of its own stablecoin, that is to say $ UST, which also aims to play it in terms of market cap, in the future, against Tether and against also USDC. This will pay off $ LUNA much scarcer on the market and therefore of greater value, without prejudice to the demand.

Secondly there will be an upgrade to Stargate, with integrated protocol ICB, which will allow to have interchain assets with Solana, but also with Polkadot And Cosmos Atom, just to name the most important. This will increase the use cases of the network, therefore making $ LUNA a much more palatable token.

Technical analysis on LUNA for next week

While the cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, is entering the weekend in the worst way, it is necessary to look at the technical analysis to assess how it will move MOON and whether it will be able to maintain the price levels obtained in the last few hours.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 Moving averages on $ LUNA at 1 week

The moving averages – which sometimes tend to flatten out on the trend still in progress – signal a clear continuation of the positive trend which was inaugurated in the last 24 hours from $ LUNA. However, these signals must also be compared with technical indicators more useful for reading the trend.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI SELL 🔴 ADI BUY 🟢 HIGH / LOWS NEUTRAL MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE NEUTRAL STOCH BUY 🟢 Indicators on $ LUNA at 1 week

Again, except for the CCI – Terra Luna shows a certain solidity of the trend, which, barring sensational exogenous upheavals – should continue to confirm itself on the market with a certain solidity.

However, the fundamentals are more interesting – for the medium and long term

With regard to Earth Moon we are facing a project whose solidity cannot be questioned by anyone and which continues to expand its own commercial capabilities – in particular through its dollar-pegged token algorithmically.

An enviable situation, which we confirm through the Terra LUNA forecasts perfectly in line in the short term and with the medium and long term targets that could even be reached in advance.

Among other things Terra Luna is part of our crypto portfolio in an excellent position for specific weight, a sign that our confidence was well met in the past. A position that we confirm in the light of these latest news.