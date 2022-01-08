Terra Luna will finance DeFi

Earth Moon is serious, once again. According to what was released by the project leader, they would in fact be ready to be invested 139 million dollars. Objective: to finance projects DeFi to increase the use cases of $ UST.

Let’s talk about the algorithmic stablecoin which was part of the fortunes of the protocol in late 2021 and that have made this protocol among the most strong of the sector. For this reason, as we will see in our analysis, it is a very important initiative.

Terra Luna puts 139 million on the scales

An initiative that also helps us to understand the still ascending parable of the protocol. We can invest with the Capital.com secure platform – go here to get the demo account to invest with UNLIMITED virtual capital – intermediary always very attentive to the thick protocols of the crypto world. We find in the price list 235+ crypto choices among the most promising for the present and for the future.

Always here we find MetaTrader 4 And TradingView – advanced systems for analysis and operations – which allow us to invest as professionals do. With € 20 we can switch to a real trading and investment account.

Terra Luna ready to finance DeFi

We are talking about an important sum: 139 million dollars which will be used by Earth Moon not only to fund potentially important projects in the world of DeFi, but also to indirectly support the use of his stablecoin.

We obviously refer to $ UST – which we have already had the opportunity to talk about extensively on these pages and which was one of the keystones of the excellent 2021 which was registered by this cryptocurrency. Target? Finance projects on different chains, too Ethereum And Solana, in order to make this stablecoin dominant in the decentralized finance space. Which, directly, would have positive repercussions on the price also of $ LUNA, which will allow the project to expand the funds for new development projects.

The projects that will be financed are Tokemak on the network Ethereum, a protocol that acts as a market maker And liquidity provider, with Rare Fuse, always on Ethereum, OlympusDAO operating on ETH, Solana And Polygon Matic

The last two projects to be funded are InvictusDAO, this exclusively on Solana And Convex, one of the most successful crypto projects of the last quarter. We believe that these choices can be shared, which will allow all the partners involved to obtain an interesting growth path.

Terra Luna: one of the projects to follow also for 2022

Terra Luna is confirmed as one of the more solid projects of the crypto landscape also for the 2022, with an economic and non-economic vivacity that aims to affirm this protocol as leader. We are facing an important step, perhaps not epochal for the sums involved, but which will actually make the difference in the acceptance of your stablecoin.

All this while the world of decentralized finance is awaiting a response from the US in terms of regulation to enter the world of decentralized finance as well. For those who know how to move, it will be a 2022 certainly crackling in terms of growth, both in use and in value.