Terra spreads the fury with increases of up to 13% and Bitcoin comes out of lethargy

TerraUSD (UST), the stablecoin of the Terra ecosystem, has recently overtaken Binance USD (BUSD) by market cap. It is now the third largest stablecoin behind Tether (UST) and USD Coin (USDC). Despite having a great performance in January, LUNA experienced a huge uptick in February due to the creation of a reserve for the bitcoin-denominated stablecoin by the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). The total balance of the LFG reserve currently amounts to 2,410 million dollars, and bitcoin represents 69.3%.

Can you buy LUNA in Argentina?

The LUNA cryptocurrency -the token with which the Terra blockchain system is traded- and the UST stablecoin were enabled in one of the most popular and simple crypto exchanges that currently exist in Argentina.

LUNA is the native currency of the Terra blockchain network and one of the fastest growing cryptos in recent months – with its price increasing even despite the “crisis” suffered by Bitcoin since the beginning of the year. For its part, the TerraUSD (UST) token is one of the most popular stablecoins currently, which makes it the third most used dollar-linked crypto currently on the market.

Lemon Cash, the cryptocurrency and fiat currency virtual wallet, recently announced the addition of two new tokens to its portfolio. These are the LUNA cryptocurrency and the stablecoin UST, with a variable annual rate of 19% tied to the Anchor decentralized protocol.

The incorporation of the new assets comes after the “Crypto Meet Up” held in Argentina, from which the brand announced a redesign that will involve the incorporation of new features, among which are networks and tokens, such as those linked to earth ecosystem.

According to the company, the rates currently paid range from 19.51% per year. However, they explained that since the Anchor protocol is applied, these will be dynamic since “it automatically reviews the relationship between users, funds in the treasury and interest paid.”

From Lemon Cash they pointed out that in this context the objective is to expand its offer so that more users can access the latest market trends. And mainly, to be participants in the benefits that the crypto world and the digital economy brings.