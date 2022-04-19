Terra Stablecoin Already Has More Market Value Than Binance Stablecoin

The Terra stablecoin is already the third with the highest accumulated value in the market, with more than 17.5 billion dollars in capitalization. With that amount of total market value, it outperforms the dollar-pegged value coin of the largest exchange in the ecosystem, Binance.

During the early hours of this Monday, April 18, TerraUSD (UST) exceeded that capitalization figure, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Now, It only has Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) ahead in the currency market with value anchored to fiat money.

With this new impetus, UST ratifies the trend it had been experiencing recently. As we reviewed in CriptoNoticias last week, the stablecoin of the Terra protocol led the increase in market value of the stablecoins, with more than 60% increase during the first quarter of this year.

Although all major coins of this type grew in that period, TerraUSD’s rally far outpaced the rest. Already last December, UST had surpassed DAI as the fourth stablecoin with more capital.

Increase in UST’s capitalization so far this year. Source: CoinMarketCap.

The rest of the road is too long for TerraUSD to position itself higher in the equity market. stablecoins. Still less than $20 billion in capitalization, the coin is more than 50% undervalued by the second largest in the market, USDC, with a capitalization of more than $50 billion. Not to mention Tether, which exceeds 80,000 million.

Reserves in bitcoin, the axis of trust in Terra

Although very far from the main ones in the market, the growth of UST in recent months is very remarkable. As we have already mentioned in this newspaper, UST is a stablecoin whose anchor to the value of the dollar is maintained through the issuance or burning of the LUNA token. That is, it is not based on collateral.

In the cases of USDC or Tether, their anchors are based in reserves deposited as collateral by their issuers; while DAI relies on user deposits as collateral in other cryptocurrencies.

UST’s recent growth reflects an increase in trust and interest from these users. Some attribute much of this steep rise in TerraUSD to the Luna Foundation’s (part of the Terra ecosystem) policy of holding reserves in bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency on the market. Although currently Terra does not use these funds or those of other currencies such as USDC or USDT as collateral, It is not ruled out that in the future some use will be made of these reserves as backup.

In recent months, the foundation has been aggressively accumulating BTC. With more than 28,000 BTC in its coffers (just over 1,000 million dollars), the Luna Foundation is the second private company with the most accumulated BTC, according to data from BuyBitcoinWorldwide.

The goal of the foundation is to accumulate about 10,000 million dollars in the main cryptocurrency in the market. Right now, they have 10% of that goal.