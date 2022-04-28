Terramaini, Covid outbreak in the retirement home: 40 infections and one death

Covid outbreak at the Vittorio Emanuele II retirement home in Terramaini in Cagliari, with a 91-year-old guest who died and about forty of the 78 elderly guests affected by the virus.

The infections also affected part of the staff of the cooperative that manages the center and some employees, who had positive results, have already been replaced to continue to offer the elderly the necessary care.

“We are saddened – explains the councilor for social policies Viviana Lantini to Ansa – for what happened. Unfortunately, even with the third dose, the elderly remain statistically the most vulnerable. And the coronavirus, despite the precautions and strict observance of the protocols , it spreads not only in retirement homes but also in hospitals “.

“The cases are however decreasing compared to the numbers of the last few days – he adds – We are monitoring the situation today and carrying out swabs. We await the results, we hope for a return to normal as early as next week”.

The Omicron 2 variant of Covid was striking.

No problem, however, for guests who arrived a month ago from Ukraine, guests of a separate building with a separate entrance.

(Unioneonline / vl)

© All rights reserved