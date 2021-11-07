World

Terrapiattista no vax dies after accusing the symptoms of Covid: he had tried to treat himself with Ivermectin

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Fever, cough, chills and exhaustion. These are some of the symptoms attributable to the Covid reported by Mak Parhar, blogger flat earth Canadian who had over time become a leader of the movement No Vax. Mak, until the end, kept saying that the cause of his malaise could not be Covid because Covid does not exist “. Strongly opposed touse of masks in British Columbia, Parhar died yesterday after feeling ill at his home in New Westminister. The police specified that when the man called for help it was too late: when the ambulance arrived, the doctors found Parhar already dead.

In a recent online video stream, released on Wednesday, the blogger said he felt better and had taken theIvermectin, the anti-parissitary considered a remedy against Covid by no vax, but which the medical authorities of the USA and Canada advise against using. Parhar was on trial for violating quarantine rules by refusing to isolate himself after returning from the US where he attended a flat-earth conference in 2020. He had also lost his yoga center license after encouraging people to go to the gym, violating distancing rules, claiming that the heat killed the virus.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Flight from Morocco lands in the Balearics due to a false illness: 20 passengers flee on the runway

20 hours ago

The war between the Taliban and ISIS in Afghanistan

4 days ago

The anti-fascist “license” does not pass

3 days ago

Here’s why sharks attack: the study

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button