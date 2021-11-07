Terrapiattista no vax dies after accusing the symptoms of Covid: he had tried to treat himself with Ivermectin

Fever, cough, chills and exhaustion. These are some of the symptoms attributable to the Covid reported by Mak Parhar, blogger flat earth Canadian who had over time become a leader of the movement No Vax. Mak, until the end, kept saying that the cause of his malaise could not be Covid “because Covid does not exist “. Strongly opposed touse of masks in British Columbia, Parhar died yesterday after feeling ill at his home in New Westminister. The police specified that when the man called for help it was too late: when the ambulance arrived, the doctors found Parhar already dead.

In a recent online video stream, released on Wednesday, the blogger said he felt better and had taken theIvermectin, the anti-parissitary considered a remedy against Covid by no vax, but which the medical authorities of the USA and Canada advise against using. Parhar was on trial for violating quarantine rules by refusing to isolate himself after returning from the US where he attended a flat-earth conference in 2020. He had also lost his yoga center license after encouraging people to go to the gym, violating distancing rules, claiming that the heat killed the virus.