Terrapiattista no vax dies, already ill he denied covid

Mak Parhar, a Canadian flat-earth blogger who had become a leader of the No Vax and anti-mask movement in British Columbia, died after reporting symptoms related to the coronavirus. The New Westminister police made it known, stating that when the man called for help too late: when the ambulance arrived yesterday, the doctors found Parhar already dead.

In a recent online video streaming, Parhar said he was ill, denouncing a series of symptoms – including cough, chills and exhaustion – attributable to the virus but stating that it could not “be Covid because Covid does not exist”.

In another video published last Wednesday, the blogger said he felt better and had taken Ivermectin, the anti-parissitary considered a remedy against Covid by no vax, but that the medical authorities of the USA and Canada advise against using. .

Parhar was on trial for violating quarantine rules by refusing to isolate himself after returning from the US where he attended a flat-earth conference in 2020. He had also lost his yoga center license after encouraging people to go to the gym, violating the distancing rules, claiming that the heat killed the virus.