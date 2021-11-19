TerraPower: Bill Gates’ company has found the first place to build a nuclear reactor

After taking off as Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates actively engaged in several philanthropic projects and research related companies. Among these we find TerraPower (since 2006) which aims to develop a nuclear reactor to make it possible to produce energy and at the same time reduce the emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

After more than ten years, the official announcement of the first site designated for the construction of thedemonstration unit from TerraPower. This will allow to start the field trials and then further expand the project to other sites. The advantages of the nuclear reactor developed by the company founded by Bill Gates they are different and could change (at least in part) the sector.

TerraPower’s first nuclear reactor will be built in Wyoming

As officially reported, the first experimental plant will be realized at Kemmerer, in Wyoming (USA). It is a small town with about 2500 inhabitants that currently uses the energy generated by a coal-fired power plant from the Naughton plant. The latter is being phased out (by 2025) thus opening the way to a less impactful form of energy from the point of view of carbon dioxide production.

The first Natrium nuclear reactor from TerraPower will have a power of 345 MWe and will serve as a technology demonstrator for new implementations. In particular, the design of this kind of fast reactors will allow reduce the refueling of fissile material, it will be liquid sodium cooled With system of heat build-up to molten salt at peak times it will be possible to reach 500 MW of energy produced for 5.5 hours. All this will then be combined with the generation of electricity from renewable sources so as to have “the (almost) perfect energy mix” in terms of reducing emissions.

Approximately seven years, always according to the company. In that period of time it will employ about two thousand people and then employ 250 for maintenance. The nuclear reactor from TerraPower was jointly developed with the energy giant GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy while the construction will be entrusted to Bechtel.

Chris Levesque (president and CEO of TerraPower) said “People across Wyoming have welcomed us into their communities over the past few months and we are thrilled to work with PacifiCorp to build Natrium’s first plant in Kemmerer. Our innovative technology will help ensure continued reliable electricity generation while at the same time will lead to the transition to our energy system and create new high-paying jobs in Wyoming. “.