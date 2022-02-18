Terraria could have a sequel

Almost eleven years after its launch, terrariathe two-dimensional sandbox with numerous pixel art-style creation mechanics, could be anticipating a sequel. After the game received a new update despite being on the market for a decade, its creator raised all suspicions by modifying his Twitter profile. Andrew Spinks, who goes by the username “Demilogic” on Twitter, has changed his profile location to “terraria 2 – a new era“.

It is true that rumors of Terraria 2 have existed since 2013, but this is the first time that the name of the sequel has been mentioned from an official source of the game. Thus, there are already numerous players who are writing through Reddit and Twitter their wishes for the hypothetical new game, which should not be missing new transformation elements, biomes, both pleasant and challenging bosses or even the possibility of getting married.

Despite the DLC of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Kart 9 would be in development

Terraria, considered by many gamers to be the Minecraft’s main competitorwould surprise now with the announcement of its sequel, although there are also those who point out the comical side of Andrew Spinks, so we will have to wait to find out if his message announced a new era, Terraria 2, are just the words of the creator or the advance of a future ad.

Terraria 2, a dream or a reality?

The game developed by the company Re-Logic and distributed by 505 Games was originally published in 2011 for various platforms, including PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PS Vita. However, the game update for these consoles has been discontinued. For a while, it was only playable on PC via Steam, but a smartphone version was later released. Today you can consult our complete guide to Terraria.

Related topics: pc

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!