Terrell Owens returns to professional football to prove he can return to the NFL

The Hall of Fame member joins Fan Controlled Football thinking of using it as a springboard and making the leap to the CFL or NFL

Terrell Owens returns to professional football to catch more passes, mentor young receivers, and prove he can still play in the NFL at the age of 48.

owenswho was exalted to Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, he joins the league Fan Controlled Football for its second season. The 7v7 indoor league expands from four to eight teams, and resumes on April 16.

“I never really retired,” he said. owens to The Associated Press. “It’s just an opportunity to partner with Fan Controlled Football and what they’re doing, giving kids a chance to play real football. And, uh, you never know. It could be a springboard to go to the CFLs, NFLwhatever the case.”

owens He said he enjoys working with receivers. Now, they will pay you to do it.

“It’s not unlike what I’ve been doing for the last four or five years, running around, teaching kids, helping them how to run routes, plant and go, transition in and out of their routes, and the things that they made me the member of Hall of Fame who I am today”, explained owens. “Why not go and mentor her and help some guys, even quarterbacks, just help them with learning and understanding the different levels of speed, because I’ve worked with high school kids, I’ve worked with college kids, and obviously some guys who are in the professional ranks, too.”

“I never really retired,” admitted Terrell Owens, who has set his sights on a possible return to the NFL at the age of 48. AP Photo

owens He has kept fit by playing in various basketball and softball leagues. He said that an owner of the AFC he called him last season, and that he spoke with the general manager and coach.

“I’m not your typical 48-year-old man,” he stressed. owens. “I think anyone who’s seen me… everyone sees that the speed is there. There are few athletes who can defy the odds or who have defied the odds, and I honestly feel like I’m one of those guys.”

Fan Controlled Football allows fans to call offensive plays and vote on rules. The former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Johnny Manzielhas already mentioned that he will return for a second season. Marshawn Lynch, Austin Ekeler, Richard Sherman, and Dalvin Cook they own teams in the league.

owens It is eighth in the history of the NFL with 1,078 receptions, third with 15,934 receiving yards and third with 153 touchdown catches.

It’s a five times All-Pro first team, six times selected to the Pro Bowland one of the most entertaining players of his generation, thanks to a 15-season career with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.