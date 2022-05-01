Terrible! Another woman accuses Trevor Bauer of rape; she claims to have video

Just hours after Major League Baseball suspended Trevor Bauer for two years on Friday, a third woman filed sexual assault allegations against the Dodgers pitcher.

Bauer had been publicly accused by two women of suffocating them unconscious and then assaulting them before they regained consciousness. Speaking to the Washington Post, Bauer’s third accuser claims this happened multiple times in their years-long relationship and that she decided to discuss the alleged attacks after witnessing Bauer claim that her initial accusers were only looking for financial gain.

Bauer, who hasn’t pitched since June 28, 2021, plans to appeal his suspension. His third accuser said she will testify about her experiences with Bauer before MLB during the hearing.

The third accuser told the Washington Post that she met the 31-year-old on a dating app while he was playing for Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers. After reportedly strangling her unconscious, they agreed that she would not do it again. She alleges that he continued to cause her to pass out from her and anally penetrated her while she was unconscious, claims that closely parallel those of her first two accusers.

the girl affirms having video evidence of Bauer suffocating her until she couldn’t breathe, but chose not to reveal it to the Washington Post or MLB for fear the video might be leaked.

The third accuser reportedly received a text message from Bauer that read:“I want to fuck you while you’re completely unconscious.”

Bauer has been on administrative leave for the past 10 months after his first accuser spoke out about his alleged assault and filed a temporary restraining order against the pitcher. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office ruled that it would not press charges against Bauer.

In a statement, Bauer denied the allegations against him. “In the strongest possible terms, I deny any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy,” he said. “I am appealing this action and hope to prevail.”

The Dodgers paid Bauer $38 million last year and owed him $32 million this year and next. However, players who are under suspension are not being paid, and if Bauer’s appeal fails, the organization will not have to honor the remainder of his contract.

Since news of the allegations broke, Bauer has filed lawsuits against Deadspin and The Athletic for defamation. His second accuser reportedly withdrew her request for a restraining order after Bauer threatened to sue her.