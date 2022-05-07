terrible disappointment for Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Goal! soccer club L’Instant Mercato: Nice, PSG, David, Ekitike… things are moving on the attacking market

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a very complicated season for his return to Manchester United. The five-time Golden Ball did not achieve the expected results in the league with his team and was eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16. As the end of the season approaches, a terrible disappointment is born for the former Real Madrid player.

Manchester United lost heavily this Saturday afternoon on Brighton’s lawn (4-0). A real slap received by CR7 and his teammates against a less well ranked team. The Red Devils, who were only 1-0 down at halftime, collapsed in the second half. A defeat that deprives Cristiano Ronaldo of the Champions League next season, if the Portuguese stay in Manchester.

The Red Devils could not play any European competition next season in the event of an unfavorable result on the last day.