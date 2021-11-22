Sports

terrible fall and night in intensive care

What happened on the track of the Six Days of Ghent a Mark Cavendish, a true living myth of cycling, immediately aroused concern and anxiety. The British rider fell during the Madison test, feeling very strong pain and calling the attention of the doctors present to ascertain the seriousness of the injury which proved to be important.

Cavendish, bad fall: fracture and pneumothorax

Cavendish, according to the information then released by the family and his team, reported the fracture of two ribs and the partial collapse of a lung highlighted by the instrumental tests to which the sample of the‘Isle of Man in the nearby polyclinic of Ghent, where he spent the night under observation.

Cavendish, updates

The wife of Cavendish, the model Peta Todd, updated on the conditions that Cavendish spent the night under observation in intensive care due to the pneumothorax reported, while his team, the Deceuninck-Quick Step announced that he could be discharged already between today and tomorrow and that he will then have to observe a period of rehabilitation.

The instrumental tests the British underwent revealed the rupture of two ribs and a small pneumothorax, both treated with drugs.

