Terrible! Man suspected of trying to kidnap Lady Gaga’s dogs released by mistake

UNITED STATES-. There is bad news for Lady GagaOne of the men suspected of being involved in the shooting and robbery of his dog walker was mistakenly released from jail. Although the interpreter of Chromatica has not yet made public statements about it, Ryan Fisherthe walker affected during the attack, issued a statement on the situation.

A spokesman for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the department has been investigating the involuntary release from custody of James Howard Jackson. The spokesperson added: “Mr. Jackson was in custody for attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and the theft of two of the singer’s French Bulldogs that occurred on February 25, 2021.”

The spokesman also noted that jackson, who attended court on Tuesday, April 5, was released Wednesday “due to a clerical error.” The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated, “Mr. Jackson was indicted on a superseding indictment filed in court with a new case number. The earlier case was later dismissed by a judge as required by law.”

Lady Gaga has made no statement

In a statement posted on his account Instagramthe dog walker and friend of Lady Gaga, Ryan Fisher, explained that while he is deeply troubled by the events leading up to Jackson’s release, he “is confident that the police will rectify the mistake.” He also implored the accused “to turn himself in to the authorities, so that the resolution of the crime committed against me can take its course.”

jackson was arrested two months after he shot Fisher while walking three of the dogs Lady Gaga on February 24, 2021. His dog, Asia, managed to escape and was later recovered by the police, while his other two dogs, Gustav and Koji, were kidnapped. The walker was hospitalized and spent several days in the ICU before being released at the end of March. He ended up requiring surgery to repair his lung.