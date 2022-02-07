Terrible mountain bike accident: Jason Aguilar didn’t make it – News

This news is awful. We learn of the death of Jason Aguilar , American Superstock 600 champion 2017 edition and ready to compete in this year’s Daytona 200, who died following an accident during a bicycle training session. The father communicated the ugly fact through a shared and poignant message.

Bob Aguilar explains: “My son Jason was involved in an accident. He was on his mountain bike in Laguna Seca, there were also his friends, Alex and Anthony, who intervened promptly. They speeded up the air transport process in the Mission Viejo hospital. “

Once hospitalized, the brain operation: “There was a hemorrhage – the explanation of the father – results, apparently, because the intervention was successful. However, there have been complications: the absence of oxygen preceding the surgery damaged the brain, leaving irreversible damage “.

The closure is even more touching: “Jason was an organ donor, so they will be donated, in agreement with the hospital. We hope that Jason survives in everyone’s memories, in the donation of organs that will live in the memory of other people “