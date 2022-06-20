terrible news, his car has crashed into a house in Majorca… all the details!

A ball genius but a little less behind the wheel of a car? This is the question that fans of Cristiano Ronaldo may ask themselves. Indeed, the Portuguese star has just had his new car delivered, a Bugatti Veyron at 2.1 million euros, in Mallorca, where he has been staying since June 14. However, the car in question has just ended up in the wall of a house. But is Georgina Rodriguez’s companion responsible for this accident?

Nobody knows for the moment as our colleagues from Diario de Mallorca. One thing is certain, the car is indeed the subject of an investigation after this crash which sent 1.7 million pounds up in smoke. The Manchester United player should not experience any problems with the law despite everything. Indeed, it would not be him who was driving the damaged car at the time of the crash into a wall in Bunyola.

Cristiano Ronaldo, always a role model

It remains to be seen whether this will taint the vacation of the star. The multiple Ballon d’Or winner has been relaxing with his family for several days in the sun after a rather difficult season with his club. And according to his latest pictures posted on the networks, everything seemed to be going well for the genius of the round ball.

As evidenced by this hot shot that he posted on June 16, in which he appeared shirtless and all smiles. Cristiano Ronaldo proved by this post that, despite the passing years, the athlete still has as much a body of Greek god. That many people would dream of having at his age. As a reminder, CR7 is still 37 years old. But thanks to intense daily workouts, he manages to keep rock solid abs and bulging pecs.

RF