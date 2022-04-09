Terrible revelation about Neymar Jr’s future

Criticized for his disappointing new season, Neymar Jr is announced for the exit to PSG. Doha would have already decided for its future.

Turnaround in sight in the Neymar Jr file

Author of 7 goals and 5 assists this season, Neymar Jr is still far from meeting the expectations placed on him. The Brazilian striker is also widely criticized following the new debacle of Paris in the Champions League. So much so that its future would be the subject of reflection in Doha. As revealed The Team, the Qatari leaders believe they have been “cheated on the goods”. They also deplore the Brazilian’s lack of involvement despite the financial efforts made to keep him. If the trend so far was for Neymar to leave, the Qatari leaders have been overtaken by a reality, as the sports daily points out. Despite its desire to free itself from the biggest salary of PSG, the Ile-de-France board is facing a huge difficulty in this file.

The huge obstacle for PSG

The newspaper assures that Paris Saint-Germain officials are aware that no club can offer the same emoluments to Neymar Jr. Which therefore makes his departure from PSG “virtually impossible […] before the end of his contract. Extended last season, the Brazilian’s lease now runs until 2025. Still on this financial aspect, the Auriverde winger has other juicy contracts with Qatari companies, including Qatar National Bank and Qatar Airways. So many reasons why the Brazilian striker will still be a Parisian next season.

It now remains to be seen whether the Parisian leaders will be able to find the right words to revive the Brazilian who has become prone to injuries and extra-sporting escapades. So many other factors that annoy the bosses of the Ile-de-France club. Which have already invested more than 500 million euros between the cost of his transfer, his salary and other bonuses.