Terrible Russian whale prison (which DiCaprio also fought) dismantled

But more in prison: the terrible “whale prison” in Russia has finally been dismantled. And Putin signs a law banning commercial and coastal fishing for whales, dolphins and porpoises. Nightmare over for the poor cetaceans?

In Russia, “wild” (but legal) cetacean fishing was the norm until recently: as reported by local media, the capture of marine mammals was in fact carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Fisheries Agency.

But animal rights activists have always opposed the capture of mammals such as killer whales, dolphins, belugas and other rare and valuable species. The situation changed after it whale prison scandal in 2018.

These very legal enclosures were real prisons, where over 100 whales, killer whales and belugas were locked up, having really little freedom, squeezed into skimpy fences on the Russian east coast in the city of Nakhoda, about 200 kilometers from Vladivostok. It was the largest number of marine animals ever held in temporary cages.

Experts but also public opinion all internationally (the famous activist actor had also moved Leonardo Dicaprio) have long denounced how these marine mammals came from sold to aquariums in China even if on paper they could only be captured for scientific purposes. In fact, in the great Asian country, it is possible to earn thousands of millions of dollars thanks to the capture of these animals.

The nightmare for them ended in 2019, when Russia finally signed an agreement with a group of international scientists for free nearly 100 whales held captive for months in the Russian Far East.

The first group of two orcas and six belugas were released into the Sea of ​​Okhotsk on June 27, 2019, and on November 10 of the same year, the last beluga whales were released into the Sea of ​​Japan. At the end of 2020, the Russian government tightened the rules for trapping these animals and this year, from September 20, for six months, it introduced the ban on the export of whales, dolphins and porpoises from Russia.

Today, the final turn.

[…] the floating fences of the Srednyaya bay in Primorye were dismantled and transported to a situation that precludes the possibility of their further use for their intended purpose – reports a statement from Greenpeace Russia – It was announced that the new owner plans to redesign the facilities and use them for ship repairs. As can be seen in recent photographs, in Srednyaya Bay, in fact, there is no longer a “whale prison“

A victory that we hope will last and that will act as a beacon on other atrocities inflicted on animals.

Sources: ria.ru / Greenpeace Russia

