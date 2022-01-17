In the Health and Wellness section, the ProiezionidiBorsa editorial team has often dealt with the problem of common symptoms that can hide more serious diseases. Unfortunately, there are cancers that appear with little clarity. One of these is spleen cancer, which we talked about in a previous article.

We’re here today to talk about another little-named cancer. Still, it is estimated to account for 10 percent of malignant tumors in men and 4 percent in women. It occurs more on average after the age of 40. Symptoms such as terrible sore throat, ear pain and nosebleeds could be the alarm bells of this cancer.

Furthermore, medical experience states that there are various forms it can acquire. But let’s see together which organ is affected and how to immediately identify the first symptoms.

One organ and three malignant tumors

The pharynx looks like a hollow cylinder of about 15 cm. It is placed between the mouth, the esophagus and the nasal cavity and allows the descent of chewed food thanks to swallowing. It also allows the passage of filtered air, made moist and heated, to the lungs.

Three types of carcinomas can develop from the pharynx: nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal and hypopharyngeal. Tumors affecting the nasopharynx are often associated with the Epstein-Barr virus. Others could be triggered by viral infections such as Papilloma Virus or HPV.

Terrible sore throat, ear pain and nosebleeds could be the alarm bells of this tumor

Symptoms of malignant pharyngeal cancer vary with respect to the individual and the section of organ affected. Cancer can affect the vocal cords by altering the voice, for example. Oropharyngeal tumors (tongue, soft palate, tonsils) are those that have symptoms such as sore throat and swollen lymph nodes. They also cause difficulty in swallowing water and food.

By hitting the nasopharynx, on the other hand, breathing difficulties, nosebleeds, and a sensation of closed ears occur as when one is at high altitude. The hypopharynx is affected by pain in swallowing, voice changes, ear pain.

Those who are most exposed to this type of cancer are those who use alcohol and cigarettes daily. It may be striking that most of the cases are found in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, where alcohol consumption is high. The only way to check for suspicious symptoms is to visit via laryngoscopy. Today it is possible to take advantage of the new technology of the optical fiber laryngoscope. In any case, the AIRC recommends annual dental visits.

