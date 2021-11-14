terrifying confirmation from the top government – Libero Quotidiano





The constant increase in infections and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, surge favored by the arrival of winterobviously worries. For Christmas, experts estimate 30 thousand infections a day. Government sources have ruled out the fact that new restrictions are being studied, both for now and for the holidays, but obviously the situation is worrying. And most importantly, a few words of Luigi Di Maio they seem to outline a different scenario.

In fact, the Foreign Minister Grillino said: “The Green pass was the only tool we had in order not to stop the economy again”. It’s still: “We are 86% of Italians who have had at least one dose, the other European countries are further behind and for this reason they are now introducing drastic measures “.

So, Di Maio said “worried about infections in view of Christmas “. And again:” We will do whatever it takes to leave the country open “. Words, in fact, that suggest the possibility of new closures. And again, the grillino added:” If the scientific community he says we have to take the third dose, we do it, we are ready. ”And again, he insisted on the will of “anticipate measures to avoid the worst“.

As said yesterday, Saturday 13 November, the experts of Palazzo Chigi released the estimates on the contagion, according to which with a reduced doubling time from 20 to 14 days, for Christmas, in fact, we could reach the worrying figure of 25-30 thousand contagions daily.