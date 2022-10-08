Terrifying movies that will test your bravery in the world of horror movies

The favorite month of many is here and with it the most terrifying productions to marathon this October, creating the ideal atmosphere to celebrate this Halloween in the company of your friends and family, do you feel brave enough to watch these movies?

the crimson peak

Featuring a top-notch cast like Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain and Tom Hoddleston, this film directed by Guillermo del Toro will teleport you to 19th-century England, where a young woman newly married to a charming man realizes that the life of her new husband is not what she thinks, and his mysterious power will help her discover the mysterious and gloomy secret that her lover and her sister-in-law hide in the depths of their new home.

The others

This production starring Nicole Kidman tells the story of Grace, a fervent Catholic who decides to move with her two children to a huge house on the island of Jersey. There, the woman hires three new servants, a nanny who will have to take care of the little ones and her strange habits, a gardener and a young mute.

After this, unusual events begin to happen, causing Grace to begin to believe that they are not alone, so she will have to discover who are the others who are terrifying her children, are you ready to find out the truth?

The prophecy

With a disclaimer that points out that this production is not for minors, the prophecy presents us with the story of Robert Thorn, who upon realizing that his son had been born dead and to avoid his wife’s grief, decides to replace him with a newborn orphan. , without realizing that this event would bring tragedies not only to his family, but also to the people around them.

hereditary

After the death of the matriarch of the Graham family, the dynasty begins to discover secrets that they would never have expected from their own ancestors, creating a fairly dense and gloomy ecosystem that few can withstand, and the more they discover about their hereditary destiny, an evil presence begins to create inexplicable events in his lineage.