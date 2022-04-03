Territorial Medicine? De Luca is right – ITV Online

The Health mission of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan foresees, among other things, 7 billion to revolutionize Territorial Medicine – which is the most critical area detected by “our” pandemic – and to introduce the very useful innovation of Telemedicine.

In order to benefit from these funds, a Reform Plan is naturally necessary, the responsibility of which is the Ministry of Health. And the Plan must be approved “unanimously” in the State-Regions Conference. It is enough for a single Region to veto and everything comes to a standstill. The only way out, in the absence of changes capable of bringing back dissent, is for the government to apply the surrogate powers.

It is not a lecture on Government Policy, which, moreover, would not belong to the undersigned, but the chronicle of what is happening: facts that concern Campania very closely, that is our Region, because it happens that it was precisely and exclusively the President De Luca to veto Minister Speranza’s plan presented a few days ago at the State-Regions Conference.

Naturally, open the sky and down lightning, lightning bolts and a rain of bitter controversy over De Luca, starting with the cold and austere pragmatism of Letizia Moratti, councilor for health of the noble Lombardy, that is the Region that most of all during Covid put in highlights its structural fragility mainly in Territorial Medicine: “The government has the faculty to be able to proceed anyway – said Thatcher de noantri – and therefore go ahead without hesitation; not continuing would mean losing those seven billion and we cannot afford it “.

Right words, for heaven’s sake. And from the rumors leaking from usually well-informed circles it seems that the government will orient itself on the decision suggested by Moratti, also because there are mandatory deadlines set by the NRP, at the end of June for the case in question.

However, the thing that had not appeared with adequate evidence in the chronicles of the “crime”, and that De Luca was forced to resume and relaunch on his last television “Friday”, is the reason that had led the president of Campania to contest the Plan of the Minister Speranza. It is a question of a disarming simplicity, but to the preventive solution of which every possibility of managing the new Territorial Medicine is closely linked.

Basically, De Luca’s reasoning – summarized in its practical essentiality – is the following: those seven billion are used to build community houses, operational centers and more, and to purchase technologically advanced equipment and be able to use ultra-modern diagnostic tools. However, there is no one who moves this powerful and very useful machine: there is no staff. Here is the critical point that cannot be bypassed, pretended to ignore or, worse, considered marginal. The point is: who pays the staff, where do they get the financial resources to face the hiring of the indispensable work units but not foreseen in the Hope Plan?

This is the substance of the problem raised by De Luca, here is the knot that in the absence of adequate solutions will determine the certainty of finding ourselves tomorrow empty community homes and operational centers because there will be no one who manages them, and in the same way technologically advanced equipment without there are those who use them: in short, a lot of very expensive stuff – property and machinery – destined to mold, new cathedrals in the desert chock full of good intentions, a mountain of money essentially declassified in a landfill.

Now, it may well be that Lombardy, Veneto, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and so on have so much of that health, parasanitary and administrative personnel that they can not care about De Luca’s reasoning. What to say? Lucky them. But is that really the way things are over there?

De Luca spoke of Campania and for Campania, as it was his duty to do. And if he says, as he said, that in the Campania Healthcare staff there are no less than 15 thousand employees including doctors, nurses, health workers with other duties and administrators – what person with a minimum of responsibility and common sense would not have raised the problem that did he dutifully put it on the table before beating his fists and vetoing the Plan of Hope?

So, let’s face it: it will also be a problem for someone that De Luca has the longest “thought” of ministers and politicians a little superficial or distracted and calls to reflect today to avoid disasters tomorrow. But this is the task of those who have administrative and political responsibility for a territory. We can say that the “bandit” is De Luca and not those – that is, many central governments – who for decades, especially in the health sector with the soap opera of “historical spending”, have been robbing huge financial resources from Campania and more generally in the South, favoring the Center-North?

Come on, stop this indigestible political hypocrisy!