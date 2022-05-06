ll Cupla, Unitary Coordination of Self-Employed Pensioners, composed of seven provincial associations of Pensioners (AnapConfartigianato – Associazione Pensionati Cia – 50 & Più Confcommercio – Cna Pensionati – Federpensionati Coldiretti, – Fipac Confesercenti – Anpa Pensionati Confagricoltura) representing over 30 thousand members of the world of self-employment, organizes a morning of discussion on the most important issues concerning the future of Healthcare which, with the reform and investments envisaged in Mission 6 Health of the NRP, will have to open a new phase. An organizational model that plans, strengthens and enhances the local assistance network.

Appointment Wednesday at 9 in the Meeting Room of the Coldiretti Provincial Federation in Via E. Forlanini 11, for the meeting on the theme “Territorial medicine for a new organizational model of the assistance network”, a discussion with Dr. Francesco Sintoni, director of the Districts sanitary ware in Forlì, Cesena, Valle Savio and Valle Rubicone. Doctor Gabriella Fabbri, president of the Mixed Advisory Committee Ausl Forlì will be present.

“We are interested in studying – says Paola Fava, president of Cupla – Forlì / Cesena, how the territorial health reform, in the light of Ministerial Decree 71, gives development to nearby structures, with investments for Community Homes as a reference point for the integration of health and social services and patient care “.

“The Cupla hopes that the NRP will provide adequate funds for the reform of social and residential structures for the elderly and the development of a new residential policy, active aging, digitalisation of healthcare and telemedicine – concludes Fava -. At the same time. we hope that the reform of non-self-sufficiency will be approved with the necessary expansion of public services (home, semi-residential and residential), defining new rules with respect to the objectives and methods of operation of the system, to improve the quality and appropriateness of responses addressed to the elderly “.