Territorial medicine reform. Here is the draft

The draft of the reform is ready but for the vice president of the regional health commission Cocco (Leu) the act on which the council is working “is already old” because “it is the same written by the former health director Francesco Enrichens with Agenas, with data for 2019, and does not take into account the pandemic “. And other members of the opposition are also very critical. THE DRAFT

24 NOV – The text of the technical draft on the reform of territorial medicine that the Councilor for Health Mario Nieddu is presenting with the involvement of all stakeholders, called to actively participate in the discussion to put together the observations and make any corrections before the proposal begins its institutional path, it has already been delivered to the members of the Health Commission of the Regional Council . But for the advisers of the Opposition it is an already old and inadequate document, with more shadows than lights, in short.

Heard from Health Newspaper, the Vice President of the Health Commission and group leader LeU Sardigna, Daniele Cocco, he observes: “The text of the Plan is based and founded, we read, on vitti data. Because it is the same plan written by dr. Francesco Enrichens, Ats medical director a few years ago together with Fulvio Moirano general manager, and it was written by him with Agenas. The reports and data from which we start again are in fact data referable to the period of the end of 2019, but from 2019 to today with the coronavirus pandemic the world has changed in terms of health, and not only in Sardinia “.

“I therefore believe that other assessments need to be made – underlines the councilor -, and these assessments can only be made by fully involving the territories, territorial institutions, even the citizens’ committees, because they live on their own skin what are the extreme criticalities of the system sanitary. I believe that if this is not done, we cannot go further. It is useless to talk about community homes, community hospitals, first access points if today we live the tragedy of the shortage of health personnel, both at the medical, nursing and technical level, inside hospitals. What I ask myself and I want to say is: if it is not possible to make the hospitals work at present, you must explain to me how you could make the territory organized according to that Plan function, if then the soul of the new structures that should be established is missing. , and which among other things can only be so after several years. Because physically, even the structures must be built “.

The leader of the Progressives group, Francesco Agus, was also decisively critical of the text. member of the Health Commission who comments: “It is a dream book that is based in large part on outdated data. Also with regard to the analysis of workloads for example, and the distribution of some specialties. It does not take into account the fact that in the last year and a half the entire health system has been re-discussed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and considers data that among other things had already been processed by the Region in the last legislature together with Agenas. For the rest it does not enter into the merits of the health houses and community houses. True fulcrum of the territorial reform. It does not enter into the merits of their location, of the specialties that will have to be insured, it does not enter into the merits of the number of doctors necessary to keep them open. In short, it is a dream book that will have no chance of bringing any kind of concrete result “.

“In the meantime – continues the councilor -, we are witnessing a situation in which territorial medicine is at a minimum, we think of the situation of general practitioners denounced by the association of municipalities and by many regional councilors, and on the other hand, what remains of hospital medicine is equally fruitful. Just think of the emergency room situation, wherever we are witnessing a collapse of the emergency rooms, and it is no longer a theme that concerns the municipalities of central Sardinia or small hospitals, it is a theme that concerns all the emergency rooms due to the bad management that is going on. doing. Also of issues that would be easily solved. The situation of the emergency room in Cagliari, for example, could find an answer with the mobility of personnel specialized in emergency and emergency medicine, which instead in these hours is carrying out activities of very low complexity. If you don’t even do that, I imagine it will be difficult to think about the realization of a science fiction plan “.

Also for the President of the PD Group, Gianfranco Ganau, also a member of the Health Commission, the Plan presents major critical issues. He explains to our newspaper: “It seems to me more than a reorganization plan of the territorial health system a great health building plan. In fact, it provides for the construction of community houses, operations centers, community hospitals, without any provision of the professional figures necessary for activation, nor a timetable for recruitment and activation. It has a territorial forecast that requires extensive sharing with the territories so that these structures effectively respond to health needs and do not remain useless ‘cathedrals in the desert’. The lack of adherence to the national experimentation of community houses speaks volumes about the idea that they are obviously conceived as ‘polyclinics’ and not as structures that have to take charge of the user and manage the complexity of the problems through protocols and procedures to be defined ” , concludes the Councilor.

November 24, 2021

