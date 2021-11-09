terror and three wounded, attacker killed by police – Libero Quotidiano





He stabbed several bystanders in Oslo, in the Bislett neighborhood, before being killed by the police. Three people were injured by the attack. Local media released footage of the assailant, a man shirtless and with weapon in hand, who would attack screaming “Allah Akbar”. According to police spokesman Torgeir Brenden, “several shots were fired” against the attacker: the man was then rushed to hospital, where he died shortly after his arrival from his injuries.





As for the motive, the police – who did not provide details on the identity of the attacker – at first they excluded the terrorist trail. Now, however, they are following all the tracks after the testimony of some citizens, who have heard the aggressor chanting Allah. In short, the suspicion that this is an extremist act returns. Footage posted by witnesses on social media and then aired by the Norwegian media shows a police car that the man slams into a building in an attempt to stop it. He then does not give up, on the contrary he runs towards the vehicle and opens the front passenger door, leaning inside the car.

“The police tried to run over him while he was trying to stab someone. Then he attacked the police with a knife and shots were fired,” police operation chief Solberg said. Just a few weeks ago another attack had shocked the country: in Kongsberg, south-east of Oslo, a man armed with a bow and arrow killed 5 people.



