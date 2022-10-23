Terror in Dallas: two dead left shooting inside a health center, the suspect is in police custody

Two dead left shooting inside a Dallas health center, the suspect is in police custody

Two employees of the health center Methodist Dallas Medical of USA They died after being shot twice during a shooting on Saturday morning inside the hospital compound, health center spokesman Ryan Owens reported.

The suspect, who was on provisional release, is in police custody, according to the agency. SkyNews.

“A Methodist Health System police officer arrived on scene, confronted the suspect and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him,” Owens said in a statement.

The names of the victims and their positions in the hospital have not yet been released.

Nestor Hernandez30, was arrested on suspicion of murder after being wounded by an officer who opened fire on him with the aim of subduing him. The suspect was inparole for a robbery crime and had a monitoring bracelet on his ankle, as reported by the Dallas Police Department.

At the moment, the reasons that led him to open fire are not known, nor is it known if he knew the victims.

The health center located in the state of Texas he conveyed his condolences for the loss of the two team members in a written statement. “The Family of Methodist Health System is heartbroken by the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is in mourning for this unimaginable tragedy,” said the team of doctors.

“Incidents of violence in the workplace have increased steadily since before the pandemic, and the rate of 12.7 violent events per 10,000 full-time workers is about three times higher for nurses registered than for all other professions, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. A recent report by Press Ganey showed that, on average, two nurses were assaulted every hour in the second quarter of 2022. That translates to about 57 assaults per day in the US,” the statement read.

The incident follows the shooting at a hospital in September in Little Rock, Arkansas, in which one visitor was killed, and another in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which left four dead, where the alleged attacker in the massacre was armed with a rifle and a gun.

At that time, the police arrived at the Saint Francis Hospital in less than four minutes, which ensured that the death toll was not higher, according to authorities.

Multiple injuries were also reported, but US media reported none seriously.

without identifying the shooterpolice officers said he suffered fatal gunshot wounds believed to be self-inflicted and estimated he was between 35 and 40 years old.

The suspicious “He had a long gun and a pistol on the scene at the time.”

The motives of the attacker are not yet known, however, in an interview Capt. Richard Meulenberg of the Tulsa Police Department said the attack was not random.

(With information from Europe Press)

