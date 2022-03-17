Terror in Japan: the most shocking videos of the earthquake in Fukushima

Shocking images were recorded this Wednesday night in the region of Fukushima, Japanas a result of a 7.3° magnitude earthquake that left millions of homes without electricity, and triggered a tsunami alert on the northeast coast of the archipelago.

Security cameras located on the street captured the exact moment the earth shook. In the following video you can see a car on a highway while everything around it moves.

An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale hit Japan.

According to official sources, the tremor occurred at 11:36 p.m. (local time) off the coast of Fukushima, 60 kilometers deep. Finally, at 5 a.m. (local time) on May 17, the tsunami warning was lifted.

The first reports speak of at least 69 injured in various accidents related to the earthquake, and one dead in the town of Soma, in Fukushimaaccording to the agency Reuters. On the other hand, the power cut affected two million homes, 700,000 of them in Tokyo, the capital, according to what the TEPCO energy company indicated.

In another video that went viral through social networks, you can see a scene that causes chills. On a quiet street in Japan, a person recorded how traffic signals and snack machines were moving in what appears to be the vicinity of a parking lot.

The most striking thing, however, is that despite the tremor, a citizen walks by as if nothing were happening and even takes the time to throw something in the garbage can.

Shocking images of the earthquake in Fukushima

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, small tsunamis occurred in several places, including a 30-centimeter at Ishinomaki port in Miyagi prefecture and a 20-centimeter at Sendai port.

The quake was also felt in Tokyo, some 275 kilometers away, where the shaking of buildings was long and pronounced. According to the government, there were some fires and several people were injured, but none seriously. On the other hand, a Shinkansen bullet train derailed with about 100 people on board, although no injuries were reported.

In another of the videos that went viral through social networks you can see the incredible movement that generated the earthquake that surprised the Japanese minutes before midnight.

The security camera that captured the images moves along with the high tension cables that cross the plane, and the electricity tower that can be seen on the right of the screen seems to be about to fall.

This is how the earthquake in Fukushima was experienced

Due to the magnitude of the tremor, the earthquake brought back the worst memories of the devastating earthquake and tsunami of March 2011, precisely one week after eleventh anniversary of the catastrophe that triggered a meltdown at the Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, from which Japan is still recovering.

As reported by Reuters, this time there were no anomalies in nuclear power plants, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed.