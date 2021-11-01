Terror in Warsaw: Tuscan boys beaten to death, two in hospital – Chronicle

Scandicci, 1 November 2021 – They took them from behind, attacked and beaten to death. Violence night for 7 Italian boys who were abroad. And that they saw their vacation turned into a nightmare. The group of young people, all in their twenties, was in Warsaw; the attack took place outside a nightclub in the Polish capital at 4 am between Friday and Saturday.

The boys all live on Scandicci, a municipality in the Florentine metropolitan area, and it is impossible not to think of another aggression that ended in tragedy, in Lloret de Mar in August 2017 which cost the life of another Scandiccese, the 22-year-old Niccolò Ciatti. Fortunately this time there were no lethal consequences, but the attack was nevertheless of unprecedented violence: the thugs wore handbags and beat to leave deep marks. Three Italian boys ended up in hospital after the attack. The most serious has fractures to a cheekbone and eye socket, as well as a foot: he will have to be operated on.









A second boy is under observation for a possible internal bleeding in the abdomen after being kicked in the stomach, the third young man from Scandicci suffered more minor injuries and was discharged after a night in the hospital.

Based on an initial reconstruction by the Polish police, the seven Italians would have ended up at the center of an exchange of people. The gang that beat them had gone out hunting for another group of our compatriots, it is not clear why they wanted to make them pay. But the investigations are underway, in Warsaw the agents have interrogated the 20-year-olds hospitalized several times in the hospital and their friends. The group left Scandicci last Thursday to visit two friends who are studying in Poland for Erasmus.

“My son – he says Beatrice, the mother of one of the young patients – it was the first time he took the plane for a trip. The boys are very close. They grew up together, we parents know and hang out. It is a really difficult, absurd situation. “The parents of the young man who will have to undergo the surgery have already left for Warsaw, the relatives of the others are in contact with the embassy. The hope is to have their children back home soon. Even if the disconcertment remains for a holiday, a weekend with friends full of fun, degenerated into a criminal ambush. And one thinks that things could have ended worse, since in those moments of madness and violence blows flew. Forbidden Shots to kill.







