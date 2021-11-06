Terror on a train in Germany: Arab stabbed passengers

The death toll from a blow attack is among some of the wounded knife occurred on a high-speed train in Baveria, between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg. The German media reported it. A spokesman for the German railway network confirmed that the Seubersdorf station, where the train is currently stopped, was closed from around 9 am and that the journey between Regensburg and Nuremberg was suspended. The person arrested is allegedly a 27-year-old of Arab origin.

The news coming from Germany is fragmentary at the moment. “ There are wounded “, was limited to declaring a spokesman for the authorities in Bayerischer Rundfunk. At the moment there is no particular information. The railway authorities have issued a statement in which they simply warn passengers that the line is closed and that there are no more trains, not even at high speed, on that route. The police assure us that there is no more danger. “ The alleged attacker was arrested. There is no indication that there are others “, said a spokesman for the Upper Palatinate police, the land where the Intercity Express train is stopped.

The authorities do not exclude with certainty the terrorist motive. The only note that has been issued is that the man who was stopped may have psychological problems and has been in Germany as of 2015.