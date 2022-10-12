Terror “slasher”: five streaming movies to watch before the new “Halloween” – Movies and TV

Tomorrow Halloween arrives in theaters in Paraguay: The final night, the closing of one of the most emblematic sagas of horror cinema, the 1978 classic Halloween of John Carpentera film considered the progenitor of the “slasher” subgenre, films about a frequently masked killer – supernatural or not – stalking a group of unfortunate victims, establishing a style that would later be imitated by other successful series such as Friday the 13th either scream.

For those who want to binge prepare for the premiere of the final showdown between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode – most of whose previous movies are sadly not available for streaming – here’s a list of similar high-quality movies for the preview.

PSYCHOSIS (1960, by Alfred Hitchcock)

Where do I see it?: HBO Max, Star+

One of the most iconic suspense and horror films in the history of cinema and considered one of the masterpieces of the emblematic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, Psychosis is also considered one of the seminal examples of the “slasher” subgenre of horror film, adapting the novel of the same name by robert bloch in which a fugitive woman (Janet Leigh) arrives at a motel run by a man (Anthony Perkins) with a terrible secret, an encounter that leads to a series of horrors.

Ghoulish Hunt (2011, by Adam Wingard)

Where do I see it?: hbo max

American filmmaker adam wingard and his usual collaborator, the screenwriter simon barrettsurprised at the beginning of the last decade with this electrifying thriller starring Sharni Vinson in which a conflicted family reunites only to end up being attacked by ruthless masked assassins, a typical story of the “slasher” genre that ends up taking an unexpected and exciting turn towards the end.

Silence (2016, by Mike Flanagan)

Where do I see it?: Netflix

Before establishing himself as one of the most interesting voices in Hollywood horror films with his adaptations of The Curse of Hill House by Shirley Jackson or doctor sleep by Stephen King, the filmmaker mike flanagan presented her own version of the recurring story of an innocent person forced to fight for her life with a masked killer, in a highly tense story in which a deaf and dumb writer (kate siegel) is attacked in her remote home.

The Invisible Man (2020, by Leigh Whannell)

Where do I see it?: Netflix

the australian filmmaker leigh whannellone of the creators of the popular sagas of horror films The game of fear Y the night of the devilreimagines the classic novel by H. G. Wells The invisible man in the form of an excellent suspense thriller in which a woman (Elizabeth Moss) escaping an abusive relationship becomes convinced her ex-partner is stalking her and found a way to make herself invisible.

Halloween Kills (2021, David Gordon Green)

Where do I see it?: hbo max

The latest chapter in the saga Halloween, which was born in 1978 with the iconic film by John Carpenter that codified the “slasher” genre as one of the main currents of horror cinema. The 2018 film also simply titled Halloween, from the director David GordonGreenerased all previous sequels from continuity and established itself as a direct sequel to the ’78 original, with a new showdown between murderer Michael Myers and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) decades after the bloody Halloween at Haddonfield. kills continues the slaughter immediately after the events of that night, acting as the middle chapter of the new trilogy that now culminates with the final night.