Terrorism, money laundering and fraud. The dark side of Bitcoin

According to the analysis, the gold medal for the largest fundraiser goes to Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement considered a terrorist organization by several Western states. The funds raised, in the form of cryptocurrency, are just under a billion dollars. A figure far higher than that collected by the ‘colleagues’ of Al Qaeda, Isis and other jihadist organizations. The huge amount of Bitcoin that has reached the Gaza Strip was undoubtedly favored by the fact that Hamas itself has launched an online campaign – on its official website and on Telegram channels – where it requests, without too many veils, Bitcoin funding. by supporters scattered around the four corners of the planet.

There were dozens of Hisham cases in Europe last year. Supporters of the Islamic State, or what remains of it, who take advantage of the poor traceability of transactions on the blockchain to raise funds and send them to the Jihad. According to a report from Coinbase, one of the most important crypto-exchanges in the world, the rise of cryptocurrencies over the past two years has also been accompanied by a significant growth in illegal activity. 0.05% of all blockchain transactions in 2020 would be linked to terrorist activities. A significant share, because we are talking about 500 million dollars.

52 thousand pounds. Hisham sent them to ISIS through a trading platform, in the form of Bitcoin. His was not the only case in Europe of ‘terrorism fundraising’ using cryptocurrency. Indeed, religious extremists are not the only ones using blockchain technology to finance themselves. Money laundering, drug trafficking, but also transactions related to common crime. We have entered the era of FinTech. The technological revolution of finance is bringing great benefits to many players. Non-bankrupt people who can easily apply for a loan. Young savers who invest in the over 3000 crypto-coins existing on the planet. We talked about it far and wide on HuffPost. But innovation, as always, has also allowed criminal and terrorist organizations around the world to reinvent their modus operandi and rethink the methods of financing.

Hisham Chaudary is a British citizen who has not yet turned 30. Until last summer he lived in the village of Oadby, 3 miles east of Leicester, the city known to most in Italy for the victory of the Premier a few years ago by Claudio Ranieri. Hisham has always led an ordinary life, without anyone ever suspecting that he was, in fact, a militant of the Islamic State. One day in September 2021, Scotland Yard crashed into his home and arrested him. His main activity was to raise funds from other black flag sympathizers scattered across Leicestershire, to be shipped to the Middle East.

Although the amount of resources mobilized via cryptocurrency for terrorist financing is high, according to Stephen Wang, a researcher at Harvard’s Belfer Center, crypto-fundraising in support of Al Qaeda and similar groups should not become too worrying in the coming years. Of course, Bitcoin, thanks to cryptography, is anonymous, decentralized and fully at home in the channels of financial globalization. However, it is precisely the absence of an adequate trust mechanism between donor and recipient – in addition to the difficulty of converting into the main currencies – that represents an obstacle to the rise of this instrument among the financing methods preferred by Jihad. Not to mention, of course, the marked volatility that distinguishes its value.

But it’s not just terrorism that looks with interest in crypto-assets. According to a report recently published in Chainalysis, a think tank specializing in the study of blockchain transactions, in 2021 crypto-criminal activities reached a new record, with a turnover of around 14 billion dollars across the country. world. An almost double figure compared to the 7.8 billion of the previous year. A growing market, undoubtedly. But it should also be specified that again in 2021, as we know, the entire world of cryptocurrencies experienced a real explosion. In the variegated criminal landscape at the cryptographic level, frauds linked to the issuance of fake tokens, the so-called rug-pulls.

In fact, even on our pages there has often been talk of the world of tokens, i.e. digital contracts based on blockchain technology anchored to one or more stable coins. Here, in the case of fraud rug-pulls – which according to Chainalysis saw a good $ 3 billion move in 2021 alone – the mechanism is simple: taking advantage of the greater ease with which decentralized finance is used to raise funds online, scammers issue tokens linked to specific projects. They attract investors, often through special advertising campaigns on social media and other platforms such as Telegram and Reddit, inviting them to pay fiat currency (dollars, euros, pounds, etc.) in exchange for tokens or other cryptocurrencies linked to a specific project. But, overnight, as the specialized site CoinMarketCap explains well, ‘they pull the carpet away’. Literally, they pull the rug. They pocket real money, and pass useless tokens of zero value to unsuspecting investors.

Then, there is the chapter on money laundering. Even in Italy, for example, there are dozens of physical Bitcoin ATMs. In Rome there are at least three. We had already told you about it in a report in October. Of course, buying cryptocurrency by paying euros in cash into a crypto-ATM does not necessarily mean participating in who knows what criminal rounds. There is no doubt, however, that anyone who does business thanks to activities where cash is king – just think of drug trafficking – could find it very useful to go to these branches, pour the money into the machine, in many cases without the need to provide any identity document, change them into Bitcoin and then make them practically disappear via blockchain technology. No real data is yet available on money laundering through crypto-ATMs, but the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Bank of Italy, as written in the 2021 annual report, has already launched some investigations into the phenomenon.

And finally, the last frontier of the use of cryptocurrencies for criminal activities, we reach it right there where Bitcoin has become legal tender. In El Salvador, a Central American country historically known for its high level of criminal violence, it is estimated that around 400,000 people – out of a total of 6 million inhabitants – are involved in the local gang ‘chain’. Smuggling of migrants, drugs and racketeering, the main activities. “Gangs in El Salvador – told us Tiziano Breda, expert on Central America at the International Crisis Group – are such a widespread phenomenon that they have become, de facto, political subjects. I am able to negotiate with the governments on duty ”.

It is still not possible to establish the impact that the introduction of Bitcoin had, last September, on the criminal economy of the Latin American country. “It is clear, however – explains Breda – that a platform that is not internationally regulated, which guarantees the anonymity of transactions, and which above all reduces the need to carry large amounts of cash, is certainly a very attractive tool for gangs. locals”.