Terrorism, they planned an attack during the holidays: two 23-year-olds arrested

An Islamist attack in France at Christmas was foiled. Two 23-year-old men were arrested and placed under investigation for a “serious and imminent” jihadist attack. According to sources of the investigators, they wanted to stab random passers-by in a very crowded street and then “die as martyrs”, at the hands of the French armed forces. According to Le Parisien, one of the two admits to having talked about the project with the other, while the latter denies everything. One of the two is known to the police for his radicalization.

The two 23-year-olds were under surveillance by the secret services, who had intercepted some of their exchanges on the Internet during which they talked about their plan in the name of Islam, revealed Le Parisien, according to which the suspects in recent weeks had also met in person. Their target would be a mall or a busy shopping street to hit as many people as possible. The two were arrested in Meaux (department of Seine-et-Marne) and Pecq (Yvelines) by agents of the DGSI last November 29 and charged with “association with a criminal terrorist organization” on December 3. In the searches of their homes, knives, computers and mobile phones were seized, in which “important” jihadist propaganda was found. During the interrogations, one of the two young people confessed to wanting to kill “infidels” and of wanting to die as a martyr, claiming his membership in Isis. The other arrested, on the other hand, denied any accusation.

