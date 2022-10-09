Terrorist attack on a military checkpoint in Jerusalem: at least one dead and two injured

Israeli security forces deployed after a shooting at a checkpoint in East Jerusalem on October 8, 2022 (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

An Israeli soldier died from injuries he sustained in a night armed attack in a military checkpoint of JerusalemIsrael’s military reported on Sunday.

“Overnight, an IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) soldier died as a result of serious injuries in a shooting attack” on Saturday night at a checkpoint near the Shoafat Palestinian refugee camp, the army said. in a short statement.

An Israeli Border Police spokesman provided details of the incident: “A suspect arrived at the shoafat crossing (East Jerusalem neighborhood) and fired on security forces.” Israeli police initially reported two Israelis wounded, including the soldier who later died, while a third person of undisclosed nationality was hit by “fragments,” according to the Magen David Adom (Mada), the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross.

Israeli police check the scene of the shooting at a checkpoint in East Jerusalem on October 8, 2022 (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

Police forces are now searching for the suspect, who fled. The police warned that they were searching for the attacker with special forces and a helicopter.

In turn, this afternoon there were clashes between the Israeli Police and Palestinians in the area of ​​the Damascus Gate, the main access to the Old City of Jerusalem, where a large number of people had come to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad in the Esplanade of the Mosques.

Israeli police patrol the area after the shooting at the checkpoint in East Jerusalem on October 8, 2022 (REUTERS / Ammar Awad)

All of this comes amid high tension in the West Bank with clashes with Israeli forces occurring in separate incidents and less than 24 hours before Israel begins celebrating the sukkot holidaya week when tens of thousands of Jews visit the holy city.

“Tonight our hearts go out to the wounded and their families,” the Israeli prime minister said. Yair Lapid. “Terrorism will not defeat us. We are also strong on this difficult night.”

With information from AFP, AP and EFE

