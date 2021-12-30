terrorized 18 people in two days

That had become a nightmare squirrel. If it weren’t all dramatically true, one might have thought of a prank or some pub story at closing time. But no. Yes, because the protagonist of this incredible story that comes from Wales, in just two days he would have terrorized and attacked eighteen people by biting them. Indeed, with clamps. Because whoever made some inhabitants of Buckley lose sleep, a town of almost 20 thousand souls in the County of Flintshire, on the border with England, is not a panther who ran away from the circus and not even Jack the ripper but one squirrel.

A squirrel? Yup, a squirrel, gray to be exact, just like those drawn in overseas fairy tales, gray is native to North America. It all started when, a few days ago, on the town’s social page, The Buckley Residents, someone started posting strange stories of squirrels and bites.

Like the one shared by a certain Nicola Crowthwer who had warned the group: «Attention, he had written, an evil squirrel attacks and bites. He bit me, attacked my friend, bit my neighbor and several other people. ‘

And then again: «He also attacked two cats». In an instant, news of the attacking squirrel had made its way around town. So much so that the little guy had even been renamed Stripe, as the terrible co-star of the film Gremlins. At that point, Corinne Elizabeth Reynolds, an elderly lady who knew well the squirrel who had been coming to visit her in her garden for months, had also become aware of Stripe’s exploits. Hence, the beginning of the tragic epilogue. The old woman, in fact, worried that the squirrel might bite again, probably to safeguard the animal too, decides to capture it.

The enterprise succeeds, as does the delivery to the RSPCA, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals which, however, cannot do anything but suppress it. The law of that country, since 2019, prohibits the release in the wild of the gray squirrel guilty of attacking the future of the native one, the red squirrel. Of course, it may be objected, one could have hoped for a different ending. Maybe it could have ended up in a shelter rather than a cemetery. Undoubted, but even fairy tales sometimes do not have a happy ending.