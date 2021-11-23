Terry crowns Bonucci and Chiellini: “They are already legends” (Tuesday 23 November 2021)

“Bonucci And Chiellini I am the best of their generation, two top top players. I am already legends. I studied them myself, as I have always studied Italians. Baresi, where it all began, and Maldini, my absolute legend, the man who made everything seem easy: no defender has ever had a natural style like him “. John said so Terry, interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport, waiting for Chelsea-Juve (“Chelsea wins, 2-0”). And on the current role of the defenders: “We were more aggressive. However I am change the rules, the game has changed. I have one certainty: in five years there will still be good defenders and Van Dijk, who is a phenomenon, will still be the best of all ”. AND Terry back to the European Championship: “England were stronger but … Read on sportface

