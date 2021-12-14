Tesla accepts Dogecoin | Announcement by Elon Musk

Elon Musk he has finally been forgiven. The descending parable of $ DOGE it began with his intervention – not exactly at the top – al Saturday Night Live, a descending parable that today could be reversed precisely to the eccentric tycoon of Tesla And Space X.

The company that produces electronic cars will start offering Tesla-branded merchandise via $ DOGE token payment – according to Tweeted a little while ago by the South African tycoon. A move that triggered the purchases of $ DOGE, bringing it back to altitude $ 0.20, level lost after the last one collapse of the crypto sector.

Tesla and Dogecoin together – the merchandising offer starts

Dogecoin flies pushed by Musk and Tesla

Very interesting day for Dogecoin, which in a crypto market that is trying not without some difficulty to get back on top, earns beyond 20%, returning around altitude $ 0.20. A growth that is not organic, however, but was triggered by one of the classics Tweet from Elon Musk, with the difference that this time there are actually moves very concrete.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

An announcement that triggered the classic buying cycle, which it led $ DOGE close to altitude $ 0.20, with a subsequent mini-correction of a few thousandths. Obviously important news, also given the fair audience of fans of Tesla. At the moment we still don’t know when Tesla will integrate the payment in doge of its merchandising products, we are monitoring the situation.

Also to understand, specifically, which products it will be possible to purchase using the doge token.

All Musk companies now involved with Dogecoin

Elon Musk has long been a big fan of $ DOGE, although in the moments that matter he was unable to sustain the coin in a correct and lasting way. However, it should be noted that with the start of the sale of Tesla merchandising through payments in DOGE COIN, now both major companies of Musk are related to this coin.

Space X in fact it has already concluded agreements for moon missions financed with Dogecoin, operations which, given today’s turnaround, could also be repeated in the future.

Too late to join $ DOGE?

It obviously depends on the goals. The price is low compared to the last few weeks, thanks to a sector that has suffered considerably in the last few days. It is not said that the race from Dogecoin does not lead to a brief correction and therefore the utmost caution is recommended for those entering the market now.

For those who have horizons of medium And long period, we believe the price is very attractive, also thanks to the large publicity that the group of Elon Musk will be able to do to the coin.