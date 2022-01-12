Tesla and Chevrolet, traffic blocked in broad daylight for drifting!

The wheels screech on the asphalt, the roar of a V8 echoes as powerful as the electric motor, which however is silent, even if more performing. A Tesla Model 3 it’s a Chevrolet Camaro : electric versus thermal , batteries versus petrol, two different ways of interpreting the car, the same adrenaline in carrying out drifting . In fact, the two cars are the protagonists of a video went viral on social media. But besides the show, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows.

He wants to drift with the pick-up, hit the light pole! VIDEO

Tesla and Chevrolet, drifting show

The stunts take place at an intersection in broad daylight (location not identified), with the dark blue / black Camaro drifting counterclockwise and the white Model 3 clockwise. The drivers behind the wheel know their stuff, given that they drift perfectly, with the two cars pretending to touch each other a couple of times, thrilling the audience amidst swerving, counter-steering and smoke. The problems are others.

Dangerous and illegal

The first is that a passenger present inside the Tesla, exalted by the event, continually leans out of the window looking for the “five” from the spectators. The second problem is that, according to what emerged, to stage the show, the two cars and all the spectators present literally traffic blocked citizen, regardless of the complaints of other motorists, nor especially of the residents of the area, who certainly will not have been happy to have to listen to the continuous sound of the two cars for so long. In short, drifting is undoubtedly spectacular: but it could have been done in a special area without disturbing other road users.

Toyota GT86, drifting can also be seen from space