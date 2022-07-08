Tesla and Ferrari tremble before Lucid Motors, who already surpasses them with their models

Elon Musk’s Tesla and the Italian Ferrari already have a competitor that makes them tremble. Founded in 2007 as a company dedicated to manufacturing and developing car batteries, Lucid Motors created its own electric car prototype in 2014.

Five years after that first prototype, the company founded in California and with a plant in Arizona, United States, began delivering the first units of the Lucid Air.

Of this first production, only 520 cars will be assembled, which are already sold and have been delivered since October 2021.

The Lucid Air is a futuristic car with a minimalist design, but very aggressive from its front grille that extends throughout the body.

On each side of the bumper, there are two additional vertical openings that incorporate the LED daytime running lights, which must be cooled and for this two air intakes are incorporated at the ends of what in a traditional car would be the bumper cover. chest.

The Lucid Air can be found in white, black, silver, gold, dark gray, silver or dark red.

This model can be chosen with 19 or 21-inch wheels, depending on the version in question.

Inside, what is found is a cabin with a lot of space that aims to maximize every space inside the vehicle.

The car has a 34-inch digital instrument panel that includes a screen dedicated to the information and entertainment system, both with 5K resolution.

There is also a second screen, on the center console called “pilot-panel” by the manufacturer, this screen can be hidden when not in use.

The 3 versions of the Lucid Air

This first model of the Californian company is found in 3 versions:

Lucid Air Touring

Lucid Air Grand Touring

Lucid Air Dream Edition

The Lucid Air Dream was considered by the specialized magazine Motor Trend, as the “car of the year“.

While the United States Environmental Protection Agency called it the electric vehicle the furthest it can go on a single charge: 520 miles (approximately 836 kilometers).

Additionally, all Lucid Air models can charge up to 20 miles of range per minute while connected to a DC fast charging point, which translates to around 300 miles in just 20 minutes.

Because Lucid Motors already worries Tesla and Ferrari?

In the electric car market, Tesla became one of the main competitors, thanks to the features and technology of its models, but the Lucid Air could become a great rival in the sector.

And it is that the Lucid Motors models are more powerful and have a greater range and battery.

While the Tesla Model 3 Performance covers 315 miles (506 kilometers) and requires a recharge of more than half an hour, the Lucid Air reaches a distance of 520 miles with a charge of about 20 minutes.

In acceleration, Tesla also falls behind, as the Lucid reaches 100 km / h in 2.5 seconds, while the Model 3 achieves it in 3.1 seconds.

On the other hand, this electric car, without being precisely a sports car, also already worries ferraribecause in its top version, it can reach a higher speed than a car of the Italian brand.

In this sense, John Murphy, an analyst at Bank of Americanoted that Lucid could pose a threat to companies like Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, and Rivianas well as for electric vehicle brands from more established automakers like Ford and General Motors.

The analyst adds that Lucid has many of the ingredients necessary for success, including “innovative technology, compelling product, compelling brand, clean-sheet manufacturing approach, and impressive management.”

The Lucid Air Dream model that is being delivered is priced at $169,000 (3,473,000 pesos at current exchange rates) compared to Tesla’s top-of-the-line Model S, which starts at $130,000 ( 2 million 671 thousand pesos).

But even though it is not a small amount, it is worth less than a Ferrari, whose prices range from 200,000 to 400,000 dollars.

Adam Jonas from the qualifier Morgan Stanley noted in a note to investors that Lucid is a “super premium” electric car company.

The Lucid Air is currently sold in the United States and there are plans to market it in the Arab countries, China and Europe. At the moment Latin America is not included as an option, to have it as an option in the premium electric market.