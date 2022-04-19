Tesla and its investors ask a judge to silence Elon Musk – FayerWayer

A couple of years have passed since that crooked moment where the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) start a chase against Elon Musk and his Twitter account. All stemming from a post connected to the value of Tesla Motors shares.

At that time, an innocent tweet became a potential federal crime by generating direct speculation on the stock value of the automobile company that was entering that financial market governed by shareholders.

It doesn’t take a genius to fear the potential implications of the current drama where Elon Musk already owns 9.2% of Twitter and threatens to keep the entire social network.

Perhaps that is why the current shareholders of Tesla Motors have decided to take action to protect themselves.

Tesla shareholders are careful of Elon Musk even on Twitter

A report of abcnews reveals that the same group of Tesla shareholders that sued Elon Musk over those controversial tweets about taking the company private is now asking a federal judge to order the tycoon to stop commenting on that case.

All after Musk, last Thursday, April 14, 2022, participated in an interview as part of the conference activities TED 2022where he revealed that he did in fact have the funds to take Tesla private in 2018.

In addition to calling the Securities and Exchange Commission an “unholy name” and saying he only signed the deal because the bankers told him they would stop giving him capital if he didn’t agree to settle it that way, which would make Tesla went bankrupt.

Such statements did not please the group of shareholders of Tesla Motors who were affected by that incident that intensified even more in 2019 after the persecution by the SEC.

So now lawyers for said investors have filed a petition before a federal judge, alleging that Musk is trying to sway potential jurors about the ongoing lawsuit:

“Musk’s comments risk confounding potential jurors with the false narrative that he did not knowingly misrepresent with his August 7, 2018 tweets.

His current statements on that subject, an unsubtle attempt to absolve himself in the court of public opinion, will only have a detrimental influence on a jury.”

In this file image, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, speaks during the opening of a Tesla factory in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Patrick Pleul/AP)

This is what the document presented by the lawyers before Judge Edward M. Chen in San Francisco points out, where they basically ask the authority to prohibit Musk from making more public comments on the subject until after the trial and that includes his Twitter account. .

For now, Chen gave Musk’s lawyers until Wednesday, April 20, 2022, to respond. In any case, the intention of the request is to be able to silence Elon on an issue that could become even more delicate if he continues to advance his plan for being the new owner of Twitter.

Much remains to be resolved from this complicated entanglement.