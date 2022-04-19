Technology

Tesla and its investors ask a judge to silence Elon Musk – FayerWayer

Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 31 2 minutes read

A couple of years have passed since that crooked moment where the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) start a chase against Elon Musk and his Twitter account. All stemming from a post connected to the value of Tesla Motors shares.

At that time, an innocent tweet became a potential federal crime by generating direct speculation on the stock value of the automobile company that was entering that financial market governed by shareholders.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Related Articles

quantum computers with millions of qubits are closer

7 mins ago

questions and answers of the ‘spyware’ that has hacked the Catalan independence movement

18 mins ago

This video perfectly shows what day-to-day is like in a click farm

30 mins ago

Starlink satellites are the key

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button