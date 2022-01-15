Business

Tesla announces payments in DOGE for the company’s merchandise

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, announced that the company now accepts Dogecoin (DOGE) for the purchase of the company’s merchandise.

However, Tesla also pointed out that currently does not accept payments in other cryptocurrencies other than DOGE. In this regard, the company underlined that “any digital assets other than Dogecoin sent to Tesla will not be returned to the buyer.

In addition, items purchased with DOGE “they cannot be returned, exchanged or canceledTesla considers all sales made through DOGE to be final, not redeemable even for cash.

“Tesla merchandise available for purchase with Dogecoin.”

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus has immediately responded to the ad: “Okay Dogecoin community, you know what to do!

Users did not take long to answer Markus’s call, and several members of the community tweeted that they had already purchased various kinds of items using DOGE. The user “Komaandy Dogecoin” also has posted a screenshot of his order, commenting: “Tesla Tequila traveling to Germany!

Related: Creator of Dogecoin criticizes Mozilla’s decision to suspend crypto donations

A month ago, Tesla confirmed that it would begin accepting DOGE for merchandise purchases – the news caused a 25% price increase. Today, shortly after the announcement of the possibility of making purchases in DOGE, the value of the asset grew by a further 18%.

In December Musk expressed his thoughts on DOGE, comparing it to Bitcoin (BTC). In his opinion, “even though it was created as a joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions.“He explained that DOGE is slightly inflationary and this encourages people to spend it rather than using it as a store of value.

Tesla may not be the only company to start rolling out cryptocurrency payments this year. A survey conducted by Visa shows that many small and medium-sized businesses will adopt crypto payments in 2022.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

One Christmas present a day: -9

4 weeks ago

New chip deal from Stellantis and Foxconn. Software projects

December 8, 2021

Farewell exemption if you don’t ask this question. The limited time

2 weeks ago

Électricité de France collapses on the stock exchange (- 16%) after the shutdown of 4 nuclear reactors due to a failure

December 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button