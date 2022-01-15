Tesla announces payments in DOGE for the company’s merchandise

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, announced that the company now accepts Dogecoin (DOGE) for the purchase of the company’s merchandise.

However, Tesla also pointed out that currently does not accept payments in other cryptocurrencies other than DOGE. In this regard, the company underlined that “any digital assets other than Dogecoin sent to Tesla will not be returned to the buyer.“

In addition, items purchased with DOGE “they cannot be returned, exchanged or canceledTesla considers all sales made through DOGE to be final, not redeemable even for cash.

“Tesla merchandise available for purchase with Dogecoin.”

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus has immediately responded to the ad: “Okay Dogecoin community, you know what to do!“

Users did not take long to answer Markus’s call, and several members of the community tweeted that they had already purchased various kinds of items using DOGE. The user “Komaandy Dogecoin” also has posted a screenshot of his order, commenting: “Tesla Tequila traveling to Germany!“

A month ago, Tesla confirmed that it would begin accepting DOGE for merchandise purchases – the news caused a 25% price increase. Today, shortly after the announcement of the possibility of making purchases in DOGE, the value of the asset grew by a further 18%.

In December Musk expressed his thoughts on DOGE, comparing it to Bitcoin (BTC). In his opinion, “even though it was created as a joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions.“He explained that DOGE is slightly inflationary and this encourages people to spend it rather than using it as a store of value.

Tesla may not be the only company to start rolling out cryptocurrency payments this year. A survey conducted by Visa shows that many small and medium-sized businesses will adopt crypto payments in 2022.