Tesla, another provisional permit for 2,000 Model Y arrives in Berlin. The first examples were not satisfactory

Elon Musk he hoped to start production in the new factory Tesla from Berlin by the end of 2021, and for this reason the inauguration was held last October. However, the definitive permits are slow in arriving, and the company can only carry out production tests with reduced volumes.

Tesla has just received yet another provisional permit to start a maximum pre-production 2,000 examples of Model Y, precisely 500 per week. He will have the opportunity to test each of the 13 machines in the “press shop”, to produce 2,000 parts each, and then go and assemble them, paint them, and take them to the final assembly line.

According to local media reports, Tesla wanted to ask for this permission, in parallel with the definitive one, since not satisfied with the first 250 Model Ys made in Grnheide which, according to the Federal Environment Agency, “they had deficient quality which deviated significantly from factory specifications“.

Considering the total volume allowed, Tesla will have 4 weeks to build the cars, which for they cannot be sold once completed. However, the Brandenburg government already has all the necessary documents for final approval, already before Christmas, and therefore the bureaucratic process could be completed before the pre-series is completed.

At this rate, it is possible that the other new Tesla factory, the one in Austin, Texas, could start before Berlin, despite the works started later. According to local analysts, the US factory could start production within “7 or 10 days“.