Tesla app lock, dozens of people can’t start the car – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, NOV 20 – A block on Tesla’s app, used as a key by drivers to start cars, has prevented dozens of people from using their vehicles. Many have posted on social media the display of the error message on the car manufacturer’s app that prevented them from connecting to the cars. The BBC reports it.



Tesla chief executive Elon Musk personally responded to a driver’s complaint in South Korea, saying on Twitter: “Check it out.” Musk later assured that the app would be back online.



About 500 users reported an error on Tesla’s app on Friday afternoon, according to outage monitoring site DownDetector. Five hours later, there were just over 60 reports of an error.



“We apologize, we will take steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” Musk tweeted again. (HANDLE).

