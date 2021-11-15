Tesla begins installing Starlink antennas at Superchargers

The Supercharger network is one of the added values ​​of the American manufacturer’s electric cars. This ever-expanding network allows vehicles to recharge quickly for trouble-free journeys. Even if over time the energy refueling times have been reduced thanks to the new batteries and the increased power of the recharging points, a stop can however, it can also last 30-40 minutes .

Tesla started installing at some Supercharger stations SpaceX’s Starlink satellite connectivity service antennas. The novelty was noticed by users of the American car manufacturer. The reason for this choice? From the company of Elon Musk, for the moment, no comment has yet arrived. However, it can be assumed that this decision was made for offer a WiFi connectivity service to ensure that all owners of a Tesla, even those who do not have the Premium Connectivity package, can have in-car entertainment services while charging.

While they wait, people can go to a café for refreshment. However, for some time now, Teslas have also had several in-car entertainment solutions including the ability to view streaming movies YouTube and Netflix, just to give some examples. To be able to take advantage of the streaming using the integrated connectivity of the car it is necessary, however, to have the Premium Connectivity package which in Italy costs 9.99 euros per month.

Alternatively, you need to use an external WiFi access point. In the past, Elon Musk had talked about wanting to offer wireless connectivity at Superchargers, but in the end, this service never arrived. Now, it seems that things are changing thanks to the installation of the Starlink service.

However, it can also be speculated that in view of wanting to open the charging network to other cars as well, Tesla may have decided to offer a broadband access point, perhaps for a fee, to allow everyone to use streaming services. while charging without having to use the connectivity of your smartphone. All that remains is to wait to better understand the use of these internet access points by the manufacturer.