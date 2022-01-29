Tesla bets on robots and postpones new models – Industry

The record profit of 2021 is not enough for Tesla. On Wall Street, the shares of the electric car giant closed down 12%, burning 109 billion in market capitalization in one session. What annoys investors is the fact that Tesla will not launch any new models this year, instead focusing on the ‘Tesla Bot’, the robot that Elon Musk is betting on. During the conference call following the presentation of the quarterly, Musk explained that Optimus, the code name of the robot, is the “most important product” that Tesla is developing this year because it has the potential to revolutionize the economy. Optimus is currently more important than a new Tesla car model or other vehicle because over time it could become “more meaningful than auto business,” he said. Words that, according to analysts, only serve to shift attention away from a greater problem, namely the bottlenecks in supply chains that – as Tesla warned – will weigh on production in 2022. Growing competition is also worrying. in the electric, with General Motors and Ford pushing the investment accelerator to make up for lost ground. And right on Gm and Ford Musk attacks Joe Biden. To the American president who applauds the two Detroit houses for producing more electric cars than ever in the United States. Kudos that Musk didn’t go down. To Biden who writes: “I told you the future would be in America. Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here in the house than ever before.” Musk replies dryly in a first tweet: “It starts with the T, ends with the A and in the middle there are ESL” in reference to his Tesla.

Shortly after Musk launches his lunge: “Biden is a puppet in human form”.